On National Sports Day, IWB Conducts An Expansive Twitter Dialogue With Indian Sportswomen

Earlier this month, IWB launched a first of its kind campaign called ‘The Locker Room Talk.’ Under the campaign, we connected with the Indian women’s Rugby, Ice Hockey, Football and Kabaddi teams and through expansive and comprehensive conversations tried to get acquainted with them.

We at IWB recognise that there exists no parallel to the focus, dynamism, and dedication that goes into the making of a great sportsperson. The drive to excel is necessary, the hard work paramount and the struggle real. This struggle gets even more pronounced for sportswomen, especially in the case of India, a country that fails to fit the image of a sporty woman into its feminine stereotypes.

Thus, we decided to document and share the narratives of these gritty women to bring to them the much-deserved attention and accolades. We took a sneak peek into what goes down before a game and after a tough loss or a jubilant win. We also found out what happens in ‘The Locker Room,’ the safe room where the gloves come off and they huddle together for “The Talk” which prepares them for the battle ahead.

In the process, we learned a lot about women’s sports in our country as well as our lack of knowledge pertaining to them.

As a part of our campaign and to mark the National Sports Day, we got into a Twitter dialogue with the spokespersons of all the four sports team and conducted an in-depth discussion on the problems faced by sportswomen of the country and ways to combat them. Diskit, Indian Women Ice Hockey Team’s spokesperson, Neha Pardeshi, Indian Women’s Rugby Team’s 7-A-Side Captain, Priyanka Negi, Indian Women Kabaddi Team’s spokesperson and Dalima, Indian Women Football Team’s spokesperson, joined us for the dialogue.

Presented by EPIC TV Channel, the dialogue was powered by Oateo Oats, HRX, and Gold’s Gym India, who supported the women throughout the conversation, came up with effective solutions and expressed solidarity with IWB in the goal of empowering the sportswomen of the country.

Here are snippets from the Twitter dialogue:

Question to all the players: What is that one wish/dream/aspiration that comes to your mind this instant, that you would want to achieve first and foremost?

Dalima Chhibber on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @OateoOats @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi To be one of the best/champions of the Asian region and be able to advance to the Fifa Women’s World Cup

Neha Pardeshi on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @OateoOats @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber One of the most important thing for me is to win an Asian Championship and help create an awareness of Rugby in our Country.

Priyanka Negi on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @OateoOats @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @DalimaChhibber एक ही इच्छा खेलु तो ऐसा खेलु की देश का मान बडा सकु।

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter We have many goals to be achieved. But for now to win the first place on Womens Challenge cup of Asia. And also to reach for the winter olympics. https://t.co/mw9K69I8sH

Gold’s Gym India on Twitter @DalimaChhibber @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @OateoOats @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi Our Best Wishes & lots of Unending Support is Always there with you!

Question to all the participants: What is required to make this dream come true – everyone please share your views.

Dalima Chhibber on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi Support and encouragement to the players for the hardwork being put in by each and every one and for the dream the player wants to achieve. To come out and cheer for the #womeninsports.

Priyanka Negi on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @DalimaChhibber Hard work and positive thinking

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter @indianwomenblog @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber @GoldsGymIndia @hrxbrand @EpicChannelIn Awareness about the sport and support from everyone. https://t.co/2MOE8oRkwk

The EPIC Channel on Twitter 1. Encourage sports for girls in schools 2. Build infrastructure to pursue sports as a career 3. Highlight achievements of national and intl women sportspersons @IndianWomenBlog, @diskitcwangmo, @neha_rugger, @iPriyankaNegi, @DalimaChhibber, @OateoOats, @hrxbrand, @GoldsGymIndia https://t.co/E555RVIKE2

Question to all the participants: What steps can be taken to create awareness for women in sports?

Dalima Chhibber on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi Promotion of #womeninsports through media highlighting the achievements. And educating people of the multiple benefits of sports and so many things it has to teach us.

Oateo Oats on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber Oateo firmly believes that an even playing field needs to be created for men and women in sports. This can be achieved by having a strong support network for our female athletes!

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter @indianwomenblog @GoldsGymIndia @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber @neha_rugger @OateoOats The @icehockeyindia organise free workshops and training sessions during winters inviting maximum participation of women. Social media can also play a huge role. https://t.co/IHEBsxMze4

Question to the players & Oateo Oats: What are the challenges faced with regard to the nutrition intake and what’s the solution to overcome this?

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter @indianwomenblog @GoldsGymIndia @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @OateoOats @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber @neha_rugger Since ice hockey is a winter sport there is shortage of vegetables. We’ve to entirely rely upon cereals, pulses & frozen meat which results in mineral deficiencies. https://t.co/iiZOUiTw93

Dalima Chhibber on Twitter @indianwomenblog @OateoOats @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi The proffesional agencies to step in and educate the players by organizing either workshops or discussions based on nutrition with the players. Letting them know the benefits and disadvantages of the food being consumed.

Oateo Oats on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber Nutrition is a key aspect of any sporting individuals life. Without the right nutrition you cannot be at peak levels of performance.

Question to the players & Gold Gym: Discuss challenges during training & preparation. How can gyms help to overcome these challenges?

Neha Pardeshi on Twitter Yes we do. Though there are many grounds in the city, most of them are given for cricket or football. There is not a single ground that is dedicated to Rugby in our country.

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter @indianwomenblog @GoldsGymIndia @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber In order to perform well one needs to train well. The main issue is the lack of infrastructure and lack of proper equipment’s. Inconsistency in physical training lead us to lack of performance.

Gold’s Gym India on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber All sports have specific type of training. But if they are not well trained and are facing problems in preparation for any physical activity they always should train themselves in the basic components Strength, Speed, Power & Agility

Question to all the participants – players & partners: What is your message for the cheering Indians?

Oateo Oats on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber Dont be biased in your cheers. Our female athletes bring us fame and success just as much as our male athletes do! Lets support them together!

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber A cheering audience always boosts our confidence & performance in the rink. Just want to let them know that if they’re with us,we have nothing to fear. We’ll strive hard and achieve but with your support.

Question to all the participants – players & partners: Sportswomen are role models for the younger generation of girls. What can you tell these sportswomen of tomorrow?

Priyanka Negi on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @DalimaChhibber मैं कहूंगी कि, यदि आप खेलना चाहते हैं और आप इसमें ऊंचाई हासिल करने का सपना देखते हो तो इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत करें और सकारात्मक सोंच, खुद पर पूरा विश्वास की जरूरत है ।

Dalima Chhibber on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi I would say that, if you want to take up sports and you dream of achieving great heights in it, do it! Work hard for it and never give up. Believe in yourself. You may lose out on things on the way but eventually everything falls into place.

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber “Breaking the ceiling” has felt empowering. Sports is one way of doing so & also a way to set women free from the boundations. It just not lets us soar high but also act as unifies women together.

Oateo Oats on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber We are with you! Never forget that. We will always support you, and we want to see you succeed. We know you have struggled, and we are proud. But, we promise you, that we will bring change! @EpicChannelIn, @OateoOats, @hrxbrand, @GoldsGymIndia.

Gold’s Gym India on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber Never Give up on Supporting these amazing Players. They are Representing our Country & the Same passion for supporting and cheering should be there while supporting other Sports. #TheirWinisNationsWin

Question to all the players: Share an amazing fact about your individual teams that can be re-tweeted by one and all.

Dalima Chhibber on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @diskitcwangmo @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi Everybody from the federation: @IndianFootball to the management staff to the players are putting in their heart and soul to lift football, the road is ling but we are ready to travel it. We have achieved many laurels along the way, and we will do better in the coming future.

Diskit Chonzom Angmo on Twitter @indianwomenblog @EpicChannelIn @OateoOats @hrxbrand @GoldsGymIndia @neha_rugger @iPriyankaNegi @DalimaChhibber We have worked too hard and too long to let anything to stand between us. We will play our level best until our last second of every game. “We Break The Ice Hard” #NationalSportsDay

IWB has taken up its share of responsibility in impacting a change and supplying Indian sportswomen with the right dose of encouragement and motivation. We believe that every sports team deserves an anthem! In this effort, our in-house vocalist/songwriter Komal Panwar will sculpt a very personal anthem for the four teams that we are working with. This song will reflect their passion while encompassing their essence and energies.

As we curate these anthems, we want the entire nation to broaden its horizons, give these women’s teams that lurk at the precipice of oblivion a chance to shine through and chant their team anthems, in unison and aloud. Let us all represent them with as much pride as they take in representing India.

A big shout-out to our partners – EPIC TV Channel, Oateo Oats, HRX, Gold’s Gym India, for joining us in solidarity and helping us in exploring the challenging road for India’s sportswomen.

Stay tuned for the custom-made anthems.