Are Women Buying More Sex Toys After Watching Veere Di Wedding And Lust Stories?

Female sexuality and female pleasure are topics that aren’t even discussed in bedrooms, because they’re that taboo. But two recent Bollywood films, Veere Di Wedding and Lust Stories, challenged this notion by having their female protagonists orgasm on screen.

And it seems like things are heading in the right direction as the films have led to Indian women exploring their desires and pleasures. Thatspersonal.com, a website that caters to the sex toy market, says it has noticed a rise in their sales since the movies released. They told ScoopWhoop, “By the second half of June 2018, people searching for keywords like “Vibrators for women”, “Vibrators in India”, “Sex toys for women” and “Female sex toys in India”. Vibrators, Dildos and other female sex toys started selling like hot cakes leaving the entire team at ThatsPersonal pleasantly puzzled.” Though it cannot be negated that there might be other factors contributing to this phenomenon.

Vineshkumar Kunhiraman, Chief Marketing Officer of Thatspersonal.com, said, “This movie was long due. India is an overly reserved and shy country when it comes to sex. People here refrain from visiting a sexologist even for sexual issues/ sex-related issues. And naturally, this leads to poor sex & miserable married life. Be it single, married or divorced individual(s), sex toys and adult products can fill the gap and increase sexual satisfaction. The movie connected the dots well which lead to the sudden burst in traffic when the scene went viral across social media, WhatsApp, YouTube.”

While the sales have gone back to normal for now, women continue to inquire about the remote-controlled vibrator shown in Lust Stories. The website says that their customer care queries increased by 30%.

H/T: ScoopWhoop