Out Of 20 Ministers, Only 1 Woman Has Been Selected In The New Gujarat Cabinet

After the BJP gained power in Gujarat by winning the recently-held Assembly polls, around 20 ministers took the oath on Tuesday. Among them was 58-year-old Vibhavari Dave, the only woman cabinet minister.

Dave is a member of the Legislative assembly from Bhavnagar (North) constituency for its 12th legislative assembly and Bhavnagar East in 13th and 14th assembly. Interestingly, she was also the first female mayor of Bhavnagar. Holding a masters degree in commerce, she has been associated with many social service activities in the past. Also, she is the daughter-in-law of Dr. Upendrabhai Dave, a member of the Sangh and a BJP municipal corporator.

Even though the house is open for 1,828 women members, only 7% participated in the elections. This brings the representation of women in the Assembly down to 7.1%, from 8.7% (or 16 women) in the previous House.

Apart from Dave, other prominent women who’ve won the election are Dr. Nimaben Acharya, a six-time contestant and four-time MLA from Bhuj, Lakhabhai Bharwad of the Congress, along with a few others who got their seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Talking about Dave’s case, Bhavnagar East was the only constituency where two women faced each other from two different parties. BJP’s Dave was challenged by Congress’ Nitaben Rathod, who had won Zila panchayat elections twice. Dave defeated her with a margin of 14.1%.