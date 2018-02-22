Deepika Padukone Delivers Powerful Talk On Importance Of Mental Health At Workplace

Always guarded and poised, Deepika Padukone is very open and real when it comes to talking about depression. Having suffered from it herself, she wants the world to realise how serious it is and how important it is for us to talk about it more.

Deepika founded her foundation Live Love Laugh that aims to reduce stigma around mental health, spread awareness, and provide a platform where one can seek help from professionals. Always on her toes to help people dealing with depression, Deepika spoke on ‘Making Mental Wellness a Boardroom Priority’ at the World Congress on Information Technology and Nasscom India Leadership Forum in Hyderabad, on February 21.

Padukone has time and again mentioned that we need to communicate more with our loved ones and help in identifying if the person is going through depression. According to The Quint, she said, “People suffering from depression are not expected to identify the symptoms and reach out to a psychiatrist, so those around them have to understand it. It is important that the people suffering from depression speak about it with their near and dear ones and approach a counsellor.“

She mentioned from her personal experience that it was her mother who spotted the signs. “If my mother had not understood the problem, I would not have got the intervention,” she said.