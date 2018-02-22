She mentioned from her personal experience that it was her mother who spotted the signs. “If my mother had not understood the problem, I would not have got the intervention,” she said.
Deepika Padukone Delivers Powerful Talk On Importance Of Mental Health At Workplace
- February 22, 2018
Always guarded and poised, Deepika Padukone is very open and real when it comes to talking about depression. Having suffered from it herself, she wants the world to realise how serious it is and how important it is for us to talk about it more.
Deepika founded her foundation Live Love Laugh that aims to reduce stigma around mental health, spread awareness, and provide a platform where one can seek help from professionals. Always on her toes to help people dealing with depression, Deepika spoke on ‘Making Mental Wellness a Boardroom Priority’ at the World Congress on Information Technology and Nasscom India Leadership Forum in Hyderabad, on February 21.
Padukone has time and again mentioned that we need to communicate more with our loved ones and help in identifying if the person is going through depression. According to The Quint, she said, “People suffering from depression are not expected to identify the symptoms and reach out to a psychiatrist, so those around them have to understand it. It is important that the people suffering from depression speak about it with their near and dear ones and approach a counsellor.“
In a chat with Nasscom Vice-Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer Wipro, Rishad Premji, Padukone gave tips to technologists on how to battle depression. She spoke on how the breaking of the strong shield is absolutely okay. She stated, “It’s okay to have moments of weakness, okay to break down and okay to cry. It’s okay if you don’t look great all the time.“
She stressed on how it’s an equal duty of an employer to ensure the well-being of its employees. Padukone suggested, “Employers should also ensure that such employees are not treated differently. There is a lot of stigma attached to mental illness and people don’t speak out due to fear of losing their jobs.” She added, “Personal feel and touch, physical proximity, one-on-one is important, something that technology in some way is taking away from us.“
Deepika also spoke about how social media has become a platform to seek constant validation and how the habit is distressing everybody. She encouraged and highlighted the need for people to come out and speak about mental illness.
