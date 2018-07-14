Artist Anaheez Karbhari Is Capturing The Experience Of Being A Zoroastrian Woman In India
“My artwork relies heavily on my background as a Zoroastrian, whose parents were born and raised in India,” says artist Anaheez Karbhari.
Anaheez’s artwork explores her roots, the experience of being a Zoroastrian in India and the experience of being a Zoroastrian woman in India. One of her photo series featured on Platform for Artists takes a dig at the suffocating stereotypes that are readily ascribed to all the women of her community in India.
Commenting on the series, she says, “I wanted to speak to the taboos and stereotypes made about women from the South Asian diaspora, by further exaggerating them in my visuals. I posed in my grandma’s saree with certain objects to create a juxtaposition between the antique and the contemporary. I want viewers to see the way I’m farming the standards and expectations made of all Indian girls because these are older standards that don’t necessarily tie in with the contemporary culture.”
Scroll through to see the striking pictures from the series:
My artwork relies heavily on my background as a Zoroastrian, whose parents were born and raised in India. Home for me is connected to many places (India, Toronto, Abu Dhabi). As a Zoroastrian, we are already seen as the ‘foreigners’ of India. Our ancestors moved from Iran thousands of years ago and we adapted to the Gujarati cultures and traditions and added them to our own cultural roots. I make work connected to the South Asian diaspora, but at times it is difficult for me to connect to a few things, as I may not have the same cultural values as a Hindu or Muslim Indian. This current piece is more of a personal one and is based on a topic that I strongly relate to. I wanted to speak to the taboos and stereotypes made about women from South Asian diaspora, by further exaggerating them in my visuals. I posed in my grandma’s saree with certain objects to create juxtaposition between the antique and the contemporary. I want viewers to see the way I’m farming the standards and expectations made of all Indian girls, because these are older standards that don’t necessarily tie in with the contemporary culture. By: @anaheez.avenues for an interview with @disruptive.desi __________ #platformforartists #artistsinindia #artworks #conceptualwork #artworksbyindia #indianartists #deepthoughts #indianart #saree #zoroastrian #indian #indianartforms #culturalindian #culturalart #indiansaree #instamoment #artsy #abstract #abstractart #indianartforms #indianartistsatwork #pfa #illuatration #illustrationoftheday #artoftheday _________
Anaheez, through her artwork, often explores women’s experience and struggles in India. She approaches the problem by infusing her art with a subtle yet caustic touch of humor. Here are some of her illustrations:
193 – “She shouldn’t have been there.” Naaaah, your mind should have been elsewhere. . . . . #stopvictimblaming #stopviolenceagainstwomen #stopvictimshaming #StopRape#SexualAssault#IndiaNews#IndianFeminist#IndianFeminism#Consent#Activism#IntersectionalFeminism#Murder#SexualHarassment#betibachaobetipadhao#designeveryday #postereveryday#indianartist #indianart#womensrights#rights @priyasometimes @badassbrownactivist @aranyajohar @activismqueen
173 – #Sarcastic but #YouKnowItsTrue 🤷🏻♀️ Inspired by @surbhi.bagga ‘s stand up set from Queens of Comedy. . . . #Rape#JusticeForOurChild#Justice#India#StopRape#SexualAssault#IndiaNews#IndianFeminist#IndianFeminism#Modi#rapeculture#Posterdesign#typography#minorities#HangThem#Activism#IntersectionalFeminism#Murder#SexualHarassment#betibachaobetipadhao#designeveryday#postereveryday#indianartist#indianart#womensrights#rights @priyasometimes @priyasometimes @buzzfeedindia @allindiabakchod
158 – Going to the chemist/pharmacist in India be like … Words by the real Aditi Mittal @addymitzy . . . . . . . . #graphicdesign #torontodesigner#design #designer #designed #designs #graphic #graphics #adobe #illustrator #photoshop #cs6 #vector #womenshistorymonth #postereveryday #designeveryday #pms #pmsproblems #artist #feminism #feministartist #wocartist #pocartists #artistsoninstagram #amazing #feministart #periodproblems #pmsing #stigma #typography @periodmovement @freethep @madamegandhi @donthideitperiod
Photo Source: Platform for Artists
Artwork Source: Anaheez Karbhari
