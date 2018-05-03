Alwar Priest Accused Of Sexually Harassing A Minor Girl Receives Support From Bishop’s House

Father Georgish Britto, vice principal of St Anselm School in Alwar, was arrested on April 19 for sexually harassing a 15-year-old student as he sent her sleazy messages. Following his arrest, the Bishop’s House of Jaipur released a letter in support of the accused, urging everyone to “pray” for him.

The letter reads, “In times of trial, uncertainties, and hardships we have only one source of consolation- Jesus the Good Shepherd.” Father Prasad, a priest at the Bishop’s House said that even though Father Britto has been arrested and an investigation into the matter is going on, he will be innocent for the house till the time crime is proved.

A letter released by the Bishop’s House of Jaipur.

Catholic Father Britto was booked under Section 354 (A) (Sexual Harassment), 354 (D) (2) (Stalking) and Section 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The bail application of the Father has been rejected and he continues to be in judicial custody.

The incident of sexual harassment unfolded on 18th April at St Anselm School in Alwar, Rajasthan, when angry parents and students protested against the priest of the school for allegedly touching the 15-year-old student.

According to the girl’s family, the Bishop got in regular touch with their daughter after he helped her in an incident that took place against her. An obscene remark was written about her in the boys’ toilet of the school. When the matter reached the school authorities and girl’s parents, an internal investigation started, headed by Father Britto.

The Father extended full support towards the girl and solved the matter, post which the family and the girl thanked him. In a matter of few days, he got in touch with the girl regularly and started messaging her. And as reported by the family, the Father also touched the girl inappropriately at various instances within the school premises.

The enraged mother of the 15-year-old claimed that one night the Father messaged the girl saying, “I want to be your husband and your husband is waiting for you”.

The family slammed the school for not supporting them and protecting the Father. “Even if he has made a mistake, he belongs to our family. We will support him and do whatever is good for him. If he has made a mistake, he will take the punishment. But we will continue to support him because he is a member of our family,“ said Father Prasad, Priest, Bishop’s House, Jaipur.

H/T: The Quint