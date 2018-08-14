A Symbol Of True Strength And Determination, Shatabdi Avasthi Didn’t Let The Odds Deter Her

True grit and determination- the only path to success which Shatabdi Avasthi, a resident of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, chose despite the odds she faced in life. While growing up she wanted to join the armed forces but then she met with an accident, losing her mobility from the waist below.

Refusing to lose her spirit and hope, she worked hard and cleared the banking examination in 2010 in her first attempt.

Later she took up para-athletics and in the very first state-level tournament that she participated in, won three gold medals. And today Shatabdi has represented India in various international athletic meets.

Women like her are true sources of inspiration that motivate us to go on even when everything seems lost.

H/T: The Better India