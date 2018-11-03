A Relationship Based On Coercion Is Not Consensual, Says Journalist Pallavi Gogoi

Pallavi Gogoi, the Chief Business Correspondent of National Public Radio (NPR), had accused former minister MJ Akbar of raping her back in the 1990s. Writing in The Washington Post Column, she had shared the years of abuse she had suffered at his hands. In response to her accusations, MJ Akbar refuted her claims and said that he had a “consensual relationship” with her.

Responding to his answer, she wrote on Twitter:

“A relationship that is based on coercion, and abuse of power, is not consensual. I stand by every word in my published account.”

MJ Akbar has completely denied her claims and refuted her allegations saying that they shared a consensual relationship which didn’t end well and disturbed his personal life as well.

