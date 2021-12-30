Try These Five Sunglasses for Men For An Easy Makeover

Style is a journey undertaken by every individual in their own unique way. While clothing can often resort to becoming functional, accessories that are added to one’s outfit are the way that expresses their personal style. In that regard, sunglasses for men have stayed a staple space of experimentation and expression through the decades and continue to evolve into different interpretations of old trends even today.

Sunglasses for men today are an avenue towards elevating one’s appearance into becoming chic and polished. With an endless range of options available in the market today, let us take a closer look at some of the best sunglasses for men that are an easy way into a makeover to one’s look.

Wayfarers

As the name goes, the wayfarers embody a vagabond spirit and add a playful touch to your attire, irrespective of what time of the year it is. One of the most versatile sunglasses for men available today, wayfarers found their way into fashion in the late 1950s and 1960s and haven’t left since. The comfortable designs allow you to look put-together while expressing your trendy side as well. Their design makes for an effortless finish to your casual and business chic, making it a must-have.

Square Rimmed Sunglasses

For eyewear enthusiasts on the lookout for a design that speaks for style and comfort, trying out square rimmed sunglasses for men can be a great place to start. The large lenses make for functionality and protection from the sun, while the angular frame adds a dignified and sharp look to your appearance. Square rimmed sunglasses are great for those with round or oval features, creating a polished look. Additionally, they are great when accessorised with business and formal wear.

Aviators

Reimagined by the brands and makers across the decades since the 1930s when pilots first popularised them, aviators are here to stay. The iconic frame and bridge are often complemented by lenses that can vary from square to teardrop-shaped. Because of their universal appeal, they have known to be increasingly versatile across different face shapes. They add a vintage touch to one’s appearance while being great for eye protection because of their large lenses. Aviator sunglasses for men are loved because of their simplicity and stylish appeal, so grab a pair today for an effortless makeover.

The Round Ones

A departure from conventional designs and conformity, the round-rimmed sunglasses blend function and fashion seamlessly. The eccentric shape may be daunting at first, but it is a timeless design that speaks for a trendy and chic appearance. The round lenses are usually complemented by thin frames, as it contrasts and leads to a minimal yet great accessory that goes best with casual and business-casual wear. Once you choose a round pair of sunglasses for men, it’s great for protection from UV rays, glares, and radiation; all while being effortlessly fashionable.

Clubmasters

Clubmasters are the epitome of timeless style captured in one accessory. Putting on a pair of Clubmaster sunglasses for men lifts your appearance; they sit comfortably on almost every face shape, making them a great addition to your preppy and chic attire. Having been adopted into sunglasses in recent years, they started to grow in popularity, with each pair capturing the essence of the 60s even today.

