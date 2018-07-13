InstaFind: Meet Kochi-Based Webcomic Artist Bhaghya Babu, Brains Behind The Hilarious “Mallu Comics”

She’s fun, she’s quirky, she’s awkwerrrrrd.

Oops, no that’s not me calling her awkward, it is how webcomic artist Bhaghya Babu calls herself on Instagram. Been a while I dropped in with my #InstaFind, so here I am.

I chanced upon Bhaghya’s Instagram (awkwerrrrrd) thanks to a friend’s suddenly activated serial-liker streak, I don’t know why I was on the ‘posts your friends liked’ page, but as it is with random irrational acts, sometimes they can be unexpectedly fruitful.

Speaking about Bhaghya, she’s a Kochi-based graphic designer et illustrator, and seemingly popular for her oh-so-relatable comic strips, and recently it is her ‘Mallu Comics‘ theme strips that are making the South, and the North Indians, go gaga.

“I usually get inspiration from my friends. The ideas spark from funny situations when my friends are chatting with me or we are hanging out somewhere. I make a note of it and then try to solidify the idea and later jot it down on my tab,” Bhaghya had shared in an interview with Indian Express. And I also gathered that it was in the second year of college, that she started scribbling and drawing comic characters, but released her first webcomic series only two years ago while working in Bangalore. No surprises there that her first comic was about an awkward situation of eating food from the floor and being caught. (what an idea!)

She’s been following her self-set trend, and you need to take a look at her recent “every day life inspired” strip, which btw, really did make her dream come true (next post)

@kennethseb pliz make our dreamz cum 2ru 😬😬 . . . Who else is coming with me and @sruthy92 ? Let’s be creepy together!! 😁 #comic79 #comics #awkwerrrd #kennysebastian #illustration #illustrations #sketching #cartoon #cartooning #creepy 2,830 Likes, 115 Comments – Mallu Comics by Bhaghya Babu (@awkwerrrrrd) on Instagram: “@kennethseb pliz make our dreamz cum 2ru 😬😬 . . . Who else is coming with me and @sruthy92 ? Let’s…”

Her “dream come true” moment:

For everyone who wanted to know what it was like meeting Kenny, it was amaaazing guys. He was warm genuine and totally chill! He was nice enough to compliment my work and wise enough to look over my uncontrollable creepiness. Would recommend meeting Kenny 10/10 Oh and not only did he keep his promise of meeting us, he also tried to get us free tickets for the show. WHO DOES THAT? It’s not a mystery why everyone loves him. This person is a gem and I wish him all the good things the world has to offer. Also, please go watch his live shows he’s fucking hilarious! 😀👍 3,287 Likes, 27 Comments – Mallu Comics by Bhaghya Babu (@awkwerrrrrd) on Instagram: “For everyone who wanted to know what it was like meeting Kenny, it was amaaazing guys. He was warm…”

Scroll through this one to know the story behind the cover story! (Moms indeed are savage)

Love this one. A sensitive message wrapped in the envelope of humor.

So. Relatable. Period.

“Learning these days that my level of patience is indirectly proportional to the time I spent with my parents.” Hilarious.

And last but not the least, the strip that had me like “Hmmm. People (read women) are going through this everywhere.” Haha. Swipe through to know what I am talking about!

Want to see more of Bhaghya’s comic strips? Here you go…