In One Of Her Most Candid Interviews, ‘Bearded Lady’ Harnaam Kaur Reveals What Makes Her A Great Role Model

How many role models do you follow on Instagram who, according to you, influence your social behaviour? It is time you meet Harnaam Kaur – an Indian-origin British model who is an anti-bullying activist, a body-positive activist, and a motivational speaker. You got to see how this ‘Bearded Lady’ (The Guinness Book of World Records has named her the ‘youngest woman with a full beard’) is slaying female body stereotypes on the internet.

Harnaam became a sensation on social media after she openly spoke about the bullying she underwent because of her medical condition – polycystic ovary syndrome that causes an imbalance of hormones in the body. One of the symptoms of PCOS is hirsutism, or the ability to grow excessive facial and body hair, that Harnaam has embraced so beautifully, making her beard-game stronger and more stunning than ever. In an interview with Rock N Roll Bride, she said, “I decided to keep my beard and step forward against society’s expectations of what a woman should look like. Today I am not suicidal and I do not self-harm. Today I am happy living as a young beautiful bearded woman. I have realized that this body is mine, I own it, I do not have any other body to live in so I may as well love it unconditionally.”

In the past few years, she has walked the ramps for international designers, got featured in publications like Teen Vogue, and was photographed by many renowned artists as an icon challenging the set body and beauty stigmas. Do you know her beard measures as long as 6 inches?

IWB recently spoke to this dynamic 28-year-old woman, read the excerpts below.

Let’s begin by refreshing your India memories. How often do you visit the country?

I have been to India a few times to attend weddings. Talk about my fond memories and I’d probably say feeding the cows, chasing the lambs and goats, and walking bulls (laughs). I remember taking the bull for a walk to the local watering hole. I wasn’t scared of it at all. My animal love aside, I enjoyed visiting Sri Harmandhir Sahib. There is no other place on earth like that one where I left a piece of my heart.

You mean you get to enjoy your family’s warmth every now and then, right?

Though I was born in Slough, Berkshire (England), and my close family stays here, I love spending whatever time I get with my far-off relatives. My family is a real blessing, so being around them and especially the elderly is always life-changing. It really does make you appreciate life at all ages.

Indians are fond of nicknames, tell me about yours!

“Preity” is my nickname which I only allow my family to use. My friends call me “Nizz.” Pretty cool, I think! When I’ll achieve my dream of becoming a rapper, Nizz is going to be my rapper name.

Do you know how to rap?

Well, I can rap Krept & Konan (they are a rap duo from London). Their song ‘Don’t waste my time (remix)’ is my anthem. I can rap each rapper’s verse along with the song. One day I will get on the stage with them to rap and say, “Krept & Konan….hey, guys!!!”

Amen. Growing up, what did you want to be?

I wanted to be a singer, model, air hostess, and an actor which I still kinda wish to be. I am grateful and proud of what I have become today but I believe I’m yet to reach my pinnacle. However, my aim is to always grow, change and rebuild myself in anything I embark on.

While everyone around you was a bully during childhood, who stood by your side and told you ‘you’re beautiful?’

No one really told me that I was beautiful. It’s because I didn’t feel beautiful myself and never recited those words to me. And so, I couldn’t expect it coming from others as well. However, my brother (Gurdeep Singh) has always supported me and was very much there when I hit my rock bottom. I consider him a blessing in my life.

How do you see stretch marks?

I call them the starry explosion of greatness, the tiger marks of power, the meteor showers of positivity, the natural blessings of wonder, and the veil of bodily love. There’s more like – sexy stripes of strength, seductive textures of self-love, tantalizing trails of triumph. I could go on.

What do you do to be financially independent?

Freelancing is hard, but the work that I do is my passion. There are many people who work for others and are not happy; they haven’t found their purpose in life. Living my life is difficult, any normal person would break but it’s my passion and I won’t let it go. I have not overcome my hardships to only just get this far, there is a bigger reason for my life and work. I pray to the Universe to keep me well and blessed enough to carry on with my work, add value to society and shape someone’s life positively.

Who gave you your first break as a model?

Since I always wanted to delve into the modeling industry, I started being a part of the various photoshoots curated by my friends. In particular, I love the looks my photographer friend Keziah aka Kezcoo created for me.

https://www.instagram.com/p/vrUyzmBsR6/?hl=en&taken-by=harnaamkaur

A year after this, Velvet D’amour contacted me to be a part of her magazine Volup2. She then introduced me to her friend Sylvie who signed me up to her modeling agency called Wanted Models. Ever since then, I have been able to do multiple shoots for interesting projects and collaborations. I have one rule – the collaboration must break down barriers and some sort of stereotype. I want to shock people with my look in a positive way. Look at me and be confused, I am here to change everything that you know or believe about what it means to be or “look” like a woman.

Did you undergo any training or the catwalk came naturally to you?

When you naturally have a sassy attitude, the walk comes to you effortlessly (laughs). I knew I was breaking barriers during that Catwalk when I fashioned Mariana Harutunian’s Jewellery. I knew I had to make history. So I walked out in all my glory with my head held up high. Let’s fucking change things – that’s what I am about.

You once decorated your ‘stache with flowers for a photoshoot. Do you often style up your beard on a usual day?

Not really, I tend to simply wash and condition my beard. I make sure to apply a natural beard oil. I have my own Hair elixir with Captain Fawcett.

Are you a selfie-addict?

Absolutely not. I will take pictures if I am out and about at an event, but not every day. Maybe I should start blessing my followers’ timelines with more selfies, ha-ha!

What makes the Bearded Lady so, so special?

I love how my beard grows carefree of people’s opinions. I guess I am like my beard – full-bodied, soft, shiny and smelling gorgeous.

How do you feel when you make heads turn and eyebrows raise?

Good because it is only through their confusion that the questions will arise. And when questions arise, there is room for education, love, and acceptance. Other than that, I brush off anything negative. I may flip the finger too, depending on my mood. You can only educate someone as much as their mind is open, most times you’ll end up trying to educate a brick wall. However, I appreciate others who are willing to learn, love and embrace.

How many tattoos do you have?

I currently have 10 tattoos. I am always looking to get more.

Your portrait tattoo is so badass. What’s the story behind it? Also, what does the letter Q refer to?

The Tattoo on my left calf is actually of my inner alternative persona. I call her “The Dame.” She is my inner sorceress, someone who holds magic, empowerment, love, compassion, strength, humility, and the influence to make positive changes. My friend Arron (@arronrawtattoo) did it for me. The “Q” isn’t just a “Q,” if you look closely, you will also see a heart. I am “The Dame – The Queen of Hearts.”

In other news, I heard you love makeup, don’t you?

That’s true. I only wear cruelty-free makeup brands. I am passionate about makeup because I find it very expressive. I love creating looks according to how/what I am feeling on the day. To be honest, most time you will see me makeup-less (check out my Instagram Lives), but when I get ready to go out, I never shy away from going full glam.

Tell us about your favourite brands.

Actually, just this morning I received the biggest haul from Anastasia Beverly Hills. I am so excited to wear their liquid lipsticks!

What do you like doing when you’re not campaigning for body-positivity?

I love going out dancing with my friends. I enjoy nights in with myself with long warm baths and painting my nails, which is something I find very therapeutic. Apart from this, I love watching horror movies and listening to music.

Do you read? If yes, what’s your current bed-side favorite?

I love self-help books, the type of books that help you find closure, your purpose, help you heal, connect you back to the universe.

What do you want to tell to your 11-year-old self?

You have a lot of fight in you, don’t give up! You will go through the worst period of your life, but go through it because once you do, you will become a source of power and hope for people. You will surely make a difference. Right now, you may be going through pain, go through it because on the other side of it is all the things that you deserve in life. Keep your head held high, young queen, you’re a force of nature and you don’t even know it yet. You may be going through a rough time, and you will for many years to come, but it will be you that people look up to in order to help make a difference in the society and add value to it. You may be given hardships, but the strength and power to overcome it all is also within you. The universe hasn’t given you one without the other. Believe in your abilities, you’re going to flourish, baby girl.

Lastly, what’s next on your bucket list?

I want to skydive, act, and go on tour as a Motivational Speaker with my brand “Treasures Within.” Most importantly, I want to become a mother.

(Pictures are Harnaam’s own)