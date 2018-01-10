Illustrator Pranita Makes Us Flip Through Her Action-Provoking 2018 ‘Goals’ Calendar

In the past one year, I have had the chance to virtual-meet and learn about the thoughts and art of many wonderful Instagrammers. And I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I say that Mumbai-based graphic designer and illustrator Pranita Kocharekar has sat undisturbed on my list ever since I hit the follow button.

It is said that an artist’s creation is the truest reflection of their thoughts, emotions, and intent. And for the same, regardless of the theme, no illustration of Pranitart’s has ever escaped my attention.

IWB caught up with her once in the past, discussing her then-ongoing #acknowledgeanxiety illustration series, and today we will be talking about all the developments that took place in her life and drawing board in 2017. To give you a hint, it was rather eventful for her, she worked on several interesting projects, took a few solo trips, launched her own website and shopping portal, and last but not the least, created a one of its kind goal-driven calendar for 2018!

Join us as we sneak peek into Pranita’s memory box from last year, and ask her to take us through her personal copy of the much talked about calendar:

To begin with, how much of you does the calendar speak, with regard to personal goals and thoughts?

I have tried and tested all the goals, the reason I know they are possible. I do slack once in a while though, and I’m hoping my own illustrations will help me through 2018 to get back on my feet.

Brilliant. On that note, you took a few solo trips in 2017– any significant learning they left you with?

I never believed that travelling can help you find a “new you”. I always looked at it as an escape, a holiday from the reality. But I was wrong, one very significant thing travelling helped me see was that the world is much bigger than me, and that my problems are way smaller than myself. Nothing can control me unless I want it to. It wasn’t like I didn’t already know this, but when a realization hits you at the right moment – it just helps!

Rightly put. And another thing that I gathered from your Instagram is that you inculcated a habit of writing what triggers your anxiety. What are your thoughts regarding the impact of anxiety on one’s relationships?

Yes, and I practice it daily, and needless to say, it has helped me a lot. I’m very fortunate to have friends and family who understand anxiety. But it does take a toll on my relationship with myself when I don’t understand why a certain feeling is escalated without reasoning. Building patience in yourself and your loved ones is definitely the key.

Hmmm. Tell me three things that you already have on your bucket list of 2018?

Ah, let me recollect. Okay, so one is to travel to Germany for a white Christmas. Second, to reach my financial goals, and third, spend lots of time with my family and friends.

White Christmas, wow! And now before I switch to my Insta-centric queries, tell me what does Pranita do to make a switch on “miserable” days?

Ha-ha. I take a break. I just put everything aside and take a break. Beating yourself up and making yourself work through a miserable day is just the recipe for poor work – which neither your client, nor your audience, nor you deserve. I believe, if you’re truly honest with yourself about how you feel and you truly believe that you need a break – you should take one. There is a very thin line between needing a break and wanting a break, though.

That’s one sane piece of advice. So, in your opinion, how can a designer make the best use of Instagram to create and connect with its audience?

Two important things to keep in mind are consistency and hashtags. Consistently post your work out there, and use hashtags so like-minded people could find you. Once you do that, you will automatically attract the sort of audience that enjoys your work and your thoughts.

And what would be the one tip you’d like to give to someone who wants to sell his or her creation for profit, without letting it fall in the ‘art on sale’ category?

The more honest you are with your process of creating an artwork, the more profits you gain. That’s the tip I gave and give to myself.

Heading to the calendar now! *excited* Beginning with January – what would be your way to ‘touch people’s lives’?

If I can manage to wish my loved ones on their birthdays, make sure I’m there for them when they need – I know I’ve touched their lives. It is really difficult in today’s time to even stay connected with your neighbour. These small gestures are all it takes.

March reminds us to exercise, and you exercise at home; how efficiently can gym workouts be replaced by home workout?

Very, very efficiently. I follow this channel on YouTube called “Fitness Blender”. They have home exercises that help you stay fit – so far it is working wonderfully for me. Though I did purchase a few gym equipments, like dumbbells and a yoga mat.

Awesome. And June is to delete procrastination from life; what is your productivity strategy, any helpful tips for freelancers?

One is to make a plan for the year, break that down into months and further into weeks. Allow yourself to make modifications to the plan only so you can improve. Once you’re through with that, learn to show up. All you’ve got to do is show up. Once you’re there, you will churn work. All of this requires discipline. How to build discipline? Buy my calendar! (And she laughed)

Now, July, how have you planned to indulge in self-care in 2018?

I definitely need some self-care in 2018. I promised myself to read more books (me time), sleep for at least seven hours every day, and take the weekends off to do absolutely nothing.

And August should guide us to your reading list for the year!

Yes, but I don’t plan my reading, which only makes it very exciting as the idea of stumbling upon new books seems beautiful to me. Though I know that I want to read a lot of Murakami this year, and not to miss Rich Dad, Poor Dad. I also want to indulge in finance, investment, and business related books. I’m also very open to suggestions. Readers should comment and help me with some recommendations!

Wow! Flipping to September, a habit you said goodbye to in 2017?

Cold drinks and chips; I made sure my house didn’t have any of the two. Even when I stepped out of home, I would reward myself each time I craved for it and restrained, rewards were indulging in other foods that I like, or a longer break (ha-ha). I stuck to my goals of quitting the two and the sooner I saw the improvements it made in my life, the lesser I craved it!

‘Use Lesser Plastic’ November, how does the artist-you lead a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle?

It is very difficult to do that, especially because it isn’t very economical. But I try my best to adapt it in my lifestyle – I refuse straws, I carry my own grocery bag and even deny it at stores when they offer one, I opt for ice cream waffles over cups, I try to reuse my plastic a LOT (bottles to store beads/ threads, bottles as plant holders, etc.)

Whoa! And with December in tow, how about you leave us with your idea of taking a break?

My idea of a break can be so many things! The most ideal being a holiday, but I would also consider a whole week to just reading a book as a very good break. I feel very, very grateful to get Sundays off as well.