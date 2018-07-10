Artist Priyadarshini Kacker On What The ‘Gudiya’ & ‘Baby’ In Every Indian Home Probably Enjoy The Most

Delhi-based design director Priyadarshini Kacker has got a passion for drawing kinky stuff. Growing up, she thought she’d be a talented fashion designer but instead got into architecture and landscaping. You can always catch her sketching something, however, during her free time, she prefers doodling provocative illustrations that might seem immodest to our society.

“Usually I draw women because they appear more alluring and relevant to the messages I want to give through my artwork. But that doesn’t mean I don’t draw men,” Priyadarshini tells IWB.

Recently, she was spotted by Art & Found that invited her to feature her recent series on its website that celebrates human sexuality. Describing what triggered these bright-coloured illustrations, she says, “It was never a conscious effort, to be honest. I was simply perplexed by the restrained knowledge we, as a society, have regarding people who enjoy being sexual. In our country, being seductive is a crime and living a sexually active life is considered dirty. To question this ridiculous mindset, I drew in the most layman manner,” says the artist.

In short, her mission is to glorify a good sex life that one enjoys with a partner or a sex toy.

She remarks, “If you think that ‘Gudiya’ and ‘Baby’ in your home don’t get sexually aroused ever, you’re so wrong. Stop associating these pet names with ‘purity.’ Sorry to break this to you but sex is very much a basic human need.”

While the architect is making efforts to normalize sex and orgasm, she’s also urging her audience to stop typecasting women, already. “In ‘Patakha’ and ‘Baby Doll,’ you will spot my models wearing Indian-wear. Bollywood has made us binge-watch Babydolls who only wear body-hugging golden jumpsuits with deep necks. The Patakhas are only those fair girls in hot pants who the hero sees on the first day of his college. Rubbish, eh? Therefore, I drew women who are dark in colour, have curves, and know very well how to spread those tempting, erotic vibes around them. They are sexy and they know it,” declares Priyadarshini.

Priyadarshini Kacker’s women are too sexual to handle and they aren’t ashamed of being one. Are you? Share your thoughts in the comment section!