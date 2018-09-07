Zuni Chopra On Why Experimentation Is Integral To Discover Truly Powerful And Unique Modern Work

Zuni Chopra’s world is one of magical realism and fantasy. All of 16, she already has three books to her credit with the fourth one all set to release.

Zuni’s latest book The Island of the Day Before shares its title with Umberto Eco’s seminal novel and is already inviting attention for its experimental narrative. Zuni has experimented with forms and themes for the novel.

In a recent interaction with The Indian Express, she talked about her latest novel, the narrative technique employed in the same, and her love for writing.

“I began writing at a very young age, around 5 or 6. It was difficult in the sense that rejections do hit you very hard when trying to publish your first novel; you have to find the self-confidence to pick yourself up and keep going,” Zuni shares.

Zuni’s books draw hugely from fantasy. When asked if she looks at magic as an escape, Zuni replied, “Yes, definitely,” adding, “I also see it, however, as a reflection and translation of reality, a different way of portraying human truths.”

Speaking on the title of her book and why she decided to name it after Umberto Eco’s novel, Zuni said, “I think it’s because the original book is one of a different generation, yet timeless, much like fairy tales, it was an appropriate choice. Furthermore, by bringing an old title into the modern world, I’m reflecting the spirit that the book embodies: bringing something considered to be of the past into a dynamic and fast-moving modern time.”

The Island of the Day Before is an amalgamation of different narrative forms and techniques. Zuni believes that such experimentation is integral “to discover truly powerful and unique modern work.”

She is also of the view that prose and poetry can co-exist in a novel without overwhelming each other. She adds, “I think it’s important for writers to explore these different genres and the way they interact, as this will allow us to discover truly powerful and unique modern work.”

Zuni has an advice for aspiring writers. She says, “Discipline is definitely the key to success in any field. I would recommend setting aside a certain time each day just to write (for me it was an hour in the morning before school).”

