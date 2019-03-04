Zee5’s Web Film ‘The Sholay Girl’ To Portray India’s First Stuntwoman, Reshma Pathan

Sholay is one of those films that has immortalized its characters and the iconic dialogues. Remember the scene where Basanti is on her tonga, escaping Gabbar’s goons and her dialogue ‘Chal Dhanno!’? Well, it wasn’t Hema Malini in the scene but rather her body-double Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman of India. But not many people are aware of this fact. Why? Because in an industry where stuntwomen are still a rarity, imagine the 70s, when women in this profession were unheard of.

For over three decades, Reshma had performed dangerous stunts as a body double for stars like Meena Kumari, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, and many more. She’d been working since she was 14, owing to the financial problems of her family.

“I was the sole breadwinner in my family—that thought kept me going. Also, I had to pay the rent,” said Reshma, 62, in one of her interviews. “The taangewaali act, where Hemaji is chased by Gabbar’s men, is one of the most memorable. While shooting the scene, I dashed the horse cart on a rock. The impact of the collision was such that the cart flew a few feet into the air. I fell, hit my legs against an iron rod and passed out.” But she was back on the sets in a couple of days and resumed shooting.

In an attempt to bring her contribution to the industry to the forefront, the streaming platform Zee5 will be releasing Aditya SarpotdarThe Sholay Girl, a biopic of Pathan, on March 8th i.e., International Women’s Day. The series stars Bidita Bag as Reshma, The Sholay Girl of the industry.

The Sholay Girl | Official Trailer | A ZEE5 Original | Bidita Bag | Premieres 8th March On ZEE5 This Women’s Day, get ready for an action-packed entertainer with The Sholay Girl! Catch Bidita Bag as Bollywood’s first stunt woman, Reshma Pathan. Watch it exclusively on ZEE5. Watch All ZEE5 Originals Here ► http://bit.ly/ZEE5Originals Now watch what you like, in a language of your choice!

“It’s going to be an action-packed International Women’s Day on #ZEE5,” said Bidita.

As of now, Reshma doesn’t work as a stuntwoman anymore and instead is a junior artiste in films. “I had not even heard of things like knee caps and harnesses. In our time, there was no concern for our safety. Now the industry is much more sensitive,” she said.

H/T: Femina