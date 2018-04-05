YouTube’s ‘Parents Explain #MeToo’ Video Touches The Less-Touched Parent-Child Conversations

With more and more people sharing their #MeToo experiences, it gets clear that the magnitude of the issue at hand is as big as that elephant present in all of our homes. But this new YouTube video has explored a fairly important dimension of the situation.

The video, “Parents Explain #MeToo,” published this Monday features three parents discussing the #MeToo movement with their respective child. And it shows just how difficult it can be for parents to have a nuanced and educational discussion about sexual assault with their children.

The youngest kid, Nolan, appears to be in elementary school and has the discussion of sexual abuse with his mother, Nicole. Ileana, who appears to be in middle school, chats about the issue with her mother. And the oldest kid featured in the video, Mieraye, and her mother share stories of sexual harassment and assault, and also about how they can combat these behaviors.

“What do you know about the #MeToo movement?” Ileana’s mother asks her. And Ileana responds to her mother that she doesn’t know what Me Too is. “It’s a movement that came about to help women express what has happened to them, and not keep quiet,” explains her mother.

In a more emotional part of the video, Nicole explains to Nolan what sexual abuse is and reveals that she was assaulted when she was younger.

“Sexual assault is where people do inappropriate things to other people including things with the private parts we just talked about. So a lot of people are scared to talk about when those bad things happen to them, OK?” Nicole tells her young son. “It happens to a lot of men and women, boys and girls. It happened to me when I was younger, I didn’t even tell Daddy until two years ago.”

“I think it’s important for you to know because these things can happen to kids, too,” Nicole added. “We just need to establish the ‘no means no’ rule.”

At one point, Ileana breaks down crying after she tries to talk about an inappropriate incident that happened to her at school. Her mother gives her a big hug.

“It’s OK to talk about these things,” she tells Ileana. “And that is the right thing to do, is to tell somebody right away. And you have to learn how to always speak up and don’t let anybody ever take advantage of you. I am beyond proud of you. This is never OK. And it’s never your fault.”

This attempt of YouTube is indeed applaudable. Must watch for parents, and even better, if watched in company of their children – if you’ve been thinking about where and how to start, here’s the answer!

H/T : Huffington Post