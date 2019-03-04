YouTuber Sonali Bhadauria’s Journey To Stardom Proves That No Good Thing Comes Easy

When you look at the crazy, glamorous, and fun-filled lives of YouTube stars, doesn’t it make you wish that you had it too? However, there is something here that most of us fail to realise i.e. the amount of hard work and perseverance that goes into achieving this kind of stardom. YouTube sensation Sonali Bhadauria’s journey as an internationally acclaimed dancer is a testimony of the same.

Sonali was working as a software engineer at Infosys when she got to know of the dance club for the office employees called Crazy Legs. Within no time, the club reignited her dormant passion for dance.

“I come from a very simple middle-class family, where parents supported my dance as a hobby, but it would never be practical to pursue it as a profession. So I moved on with my life, hiding my dreams. I had almost given up on dancing, and then almost a year in the job, I found the dance club and joined in. And, that was the beginning,” she shared in a recent interaction with The Better India.

While you all might know her as the face of ‘LiveToDance with Sonali today,’ it was only with slow and steady baby steps that she made it to this point. Sonali started at the club by copying dance steps as shown in the music videos and whatever was being taught to them.

She shares, “Slowly and steadily, I moved from copying steps to choreographing. And that earned me a lot of visibility and appreciation. I began to take it more seriously. It was at the group, that I met my husband who was also working in the same company.”

Together with her now husband, Sonali came up with the idea of starting her own YouTube channels. Then there came a time when she decided to quit her job and start dancing full time, a decision that was met with a lot of resistance from everyone around her but her husband.

“At that time, it was my husband who stood beside me like a rock, despite most people advising against it. The year was 2016, and it was a huge risk to leave such a lucrative job, but I knew it was the right thing to do,” Sonali says.

Eventually, she also started taking up various events and wedding choreography projects and kept working on her YouTube channel. It was all going on at a snail’s pace when suddenly two of her dance videos (Nashe Si Chad Gayi and Shape Of You) suddenly went viral and brought her great fame.

She says, “It was so spontaneous, and I was shocked when that video earned me a spot at the contest for Ed Sheeran’s concert. My husband and I began to prepare and flew to London for it. Eventually, I won it, and realised that our videos had gone viral internationally.”

While the videos brought her instant recognition, it was her zeal to continuously strive for better videos and content creation that has actually made her the big name that she is today.

Further speaking about her journey, she says, “I have been blessed with so much love that it’s hard to believe. But, every morning, I tell myself that it was all possible because I took a risk, put myself out there and worked my hardest. It’s important to do the right thing at the right time, with the right platform, and social media helped me do that. And, thanks to that, my career has indeed just begun!”

H/T: The Better India