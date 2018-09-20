YouTuber Sejal Kumar On The Three Things That Worked For Her And Made Her A Viral Star

Bubbly, quirky, and extremely relatable posts, videos, and personality made 23-year-old YouTuber Sejal Kumar a favourite amongst all, with a whopping eight lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Sejal, who likes to identify her as a content creator, thinks that three things have really worked out in her YouTube profession. “The first one is content, good quality content. The second thing was being consistent, and the third is communicating with my viewers,” shared Sejal with YourStory.

Recalling her first video on YouTube, she said, “Before I left for an exchange programme to Turkey, I had an urge to do something. I convinced my parents to get me a camera, and made plans to go record a video somehow. I planned to do a basic ‘Summer Style in Turkey’ video. When I look back, it didn’t turn out that bad.”

She received about a thousand views in a week and was pretty happy about it. She added, “And, I had 22 subscribers!”

Speaking on her journey to receiving love from her eight lakh subscribers, she said, “I think, for me, three things have really worked out – the first one is content, good quality content. I tried to make sure that each video I made was better than the last.”

NEW VIDEO! Posting this while sitting here having coffee with the best view! This one is a weekly vlog in which I talk my heart out about life, YouTube and what’s been going on. #linkinbio #indianyoutuber 28.8k Likes, 71 Comments – Sejal Kumar (@sejalkumar1195) on Instagram: “NEW VIDEO! Posting this while sitting here having coffee with the best view! This one is a weekly…”

The second thing was being consistent. So, I’ve tried to post twice a week for as long as I can. You will see a consistent theme – colours in my videos, in my setup, the music I use… It gives my videos a certain recall value. My viewers will be like, ‘yeh toh Sejal ka video hai!’

The third, is communicating with my viewers. So, through social media or the community tab on YouTube, I keep updating them… if there’s anything going on in my life, or even asking them for suggestions on what videos they want to see; that also helps a lot.”

She slowly turned it into a business with consistently working on good content and smartly monetising from it. “My YouTube business needed to serve me financially. Of course, I do keep content as a priority, but make sure that I’m able to generate enough revenue so I can invest it back into my videos,” she shared.

Potterhead dream come true! I’m one of those crazy potterheads who waited for a letter at 11! The Potter section in Universal Studios, Hollywood is incredible! Thanks for showing me around @kinshuksen and also for making me look like such a dork with that badge, damn it😋 #la #yaaaay 43.1k Likes, 174 Comments – Sejal Kumar (@sejalkumar1195) on Instagram: “Potterhead dream come true! I’m one of those crazy potterheads who waited for a letter at 11! The…”

Throwing light on how YouTube can be a monetising platform, she shared, “It completely depends on how a particular creator looks at what they are doing. I think YouTube can be a very lucrative business. It’s a matter of ‘can you look at our videos and content as a product and take it to the next level’ – how you market and sell your channel, how you want to scale up. For example, All India Bakchod (AIB) has taken a small channel to the next level.”

For the young vlogger, there is no day off and to take one in a week has been her goal for a long time. “Although, I don’t really feel it though, because you’re so involved in what you do and you feel so much… ki pata nahi chalta hai. So, it’s okay. I work really hard and being a little smart about how to generate revenue and having good relations with people helped me figure out how I can monetise my work.”

On negotiating with commercial collaborations, she shared that she is still learning to do that. Though she doesn’t get much time but she tries to reply to all of her followers. “I try and use a lot of YouTube tools to highlight a comment that I feel reflects the overall vibe of the brand,” she continued.

Ordered a drink called horchata here! My face when I love something! PS I will be going live on my YouTube channel tomorrow at 7pm IST! See you there! #indianyoutuber 55.5k Likes, 190 Comments – Sejal Kumar (@sejalkumar1195) on Instagram: “Ordered a drink called horchata here! My face when I love something! PS I will be going live on my…”

H/T: YourStory