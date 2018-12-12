YouTuber Prajakta Koli On Attending The Obama Foundation Town Hall Meeting

Twenty-five-year-old Mumbai-based Prajakta Koli is an Indian YouTuber whose content is pretty relatable to the common man. Two years ago, this bubbly girl visited IWB during a workshop and shared her journey with us from being an RJ to starting her own vlog. Since then, she has gained over a million followers now and was even invited by the Obama Foundation.

Prajakta has the courage to be herself in front of the public without any inhibitions and she also started an initiative, #IPledgeToBeMe, which aimed at addressing body shaming. In an earlier chat with us, she shared, “Before YouTube happened, I was very insecure about my body. No, I wasn’t body-shamed but it was always me who didn’t feel comfortable in her own skin. After YouTube, I became shameless. I tried doing videos without any makeup on, and people started commenting. They would tell me, “You look so pretty without any makeup.” So yeah, it was a moment of realization.”

Prajakta grew up with a dream of becoming a radio jockey but after a few radio shows she was informed that they weren’t working. Her career plans changed when she met Hrithik Roshan and, in a conversation with Femina, she shared, “Everyone knew I was a fan and my friends and co-workers told me specifically that I couldn’t go and talk to him. But when I saw him, I didn’t care about any of it and went ahead to meet him. I have traveled in Mumbai locals all my life, so I could elbow my way into any crowd. I reached him and asked him for a selfie and he agreed.

I took a sort of pointless selfie for my Instagram where we’re both saying ‘oh my god’, but Sudeep Lahiri from One Digital Entertainment was present at the studio and planted the seed of making YouTube videos in my head. Before that, I was pretty clueless about YouTube, let alone the fact that one could make a career out of it. So when I went to meet Sudeep, I thought it was for an interview and if I cracked it, I would be a YouTuber (laughs). I used to write a humorous blog back then, which was read by four people, including my parents. I showed it to him and he told me that he would help me create something out of this. At the end of the meeting, I asked him if I got the job. All I would say is that he was pretty astonished at my cluelessness. He told me that he and his team will be working for me, and not the other way round. I would like to clarify here that I was a very confident child, but in that one year at radio I became Dobby. It felt like master had given me a sock!”

Her first video was called Types of Singles on Valentine’s Day and from that day to now she has over a million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She puts up fresh videos thrice a week on her channel and, talking about how she deals with the pressure of creating new content every day, she explains, “Six or seven months ago, I came out of a massive content block. The channel wasn’t going anywhere and I was happy with just 20,000 views. It was getting stagnant and I just couldn’t churn out content or see where it all was going. The only good thing I did was I didn’t stop making videos. So I think the way to deal with pressure is not stopping, no matter how good or bad a job you’re doing.”

The Obama Foundation reached out to YouTube for a list of 20-25 creators from India, from which four YouTubers were chosen and Prajakta was one of them to attend the town hall meeting. On being asked how she felt being there, she shares, “It was crazy. He (Obama) was right there! had our seats been any closer, we would be sitting with him. He’s really tall! I’ve been a huge fan of his speeches and watching him speak in the flesh was surreal.”

Talking about her plans for the future, she shares with Femina, “You know, all my life I’ve planned things. That leaves no room for surprises and it gets very boring. After I started doing my videos, I stopped making plans. I didn’t know where YouTube would take me, and it has only taken me to the best of places. Now I don’t want to be the person who chalks her life out.”

