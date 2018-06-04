YouTube Star ‘Bengali Aunty’ Sawan Dutta Hilariously Makes Up Songs On Visiting Harry Potter-Inspired Places

Sporting her trademark red bindi, head muffler, and her hard-to-miss Bengali accent, popular YouTuber ‘Bengali Aunty’ a.k.a Sawan Dutta is back! She has been in Scotland and is living the dream – visiting Harry Potter-inspired locations from the famous Edinburgh cafe to The Elephant House. And as expected, she’s created two rather hilarious videos about her experience.

Bengali Aunty, a true Potterhead, goes in search of the origins of Harry Potter – The Elephant House cafe, where J K Rowling wrote the first books, some of it on paper napkins, sitting at a window overlooking a 16th century church graveyard from which she derived inspiration!

In her typical style, she sings to John William’s Hedwig’s theme from the Potter films, with her lyrics filled with puns and of course her fan-favorite rhymes.