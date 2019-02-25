YouTube Sensation Superwoman Aka Lilly Singh Comes Out As A Bisexual

Superwoman aka Lilly Singh, the popular YouTube sensation, took to social media and shared with her numerous fans that she identifies as a bisexual.

She came out both on Twitter and Instagram in a powerful note, in which she wrote, “Female Coloured Bisexual. Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many boxes you check, I encourage you to do the same.”

Following her post, fans came forward to support her even shared that they already knew all along even before she came out.

Jasmine 🏳️‍🌈💜 on Twitter @IISuperwomanII WE’RE SO PROUD OF YOU IM LEGIT CRYING 😭😭😭💜💜💜 https://t.co/j6bLs3mAdi

ashley liao on Twitter @IISuperwomanII love you lilly!! love always wins! 💖

Hannah Hart on Twitter @IISuperwomanII I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

Suri 💜 on Twitter @IISuperwomanII OH MY GOD I KNEW IT