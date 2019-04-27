You’re Being Shamed Into Not Doing Something Because We Want Your Well-Being And Safety: Society

‘Log kya kahenge!’ ‘Kuch toh sharm karlo!’

These are extremely common phrases that every Indian child hears growing up and then well into adulthood, as well. One would think that the most common phrases used to stop a person from doing something would have more to do with their well-being or preventing harm, not a random person’s thoughts. But alas, that is just wishful thinking. The primary concern of our people is what others will think, this one phrase is used to restrict, control, mould, and carve out the ‘ideal member of the respected society’. And isn’t it jarring that happiness has no place in that definition?

The pursuit of happiness is considered selfish and anything that would help an individual attain it isn’t allowed to be explored. But apart from things that bring joy, so many things are considered a taboo, never to be discussed even if that thing is an extremely common and at times, a necessary occurrence. Things like romance, affection, desires, and necessary bodily functions, like periods, are all considered unmentionable.

Any mention is met with a scandalized stare, reactions akin to mentioning ‘He-Who-He-Must-Not-Be-Named’ in Hogwarts. So that might be a slight exaggeration, it’s more like insulting Quidditch in front of Harry and Ron.

But Harry Potter metaphors aside, the situation might not be this extreme everywhere in India, it is a country of 1.5 billion people with different thought processes, but an alarming majority of the population thinks like this. It’s an eternity of ingrained concepts that even us, millennials and Gen Zs, have to struggle to unlearn.

One agent that is working to combat that shame is Agents Of Ishq and had recently conducted a Twitter chat on the same with various different organizations. IWB was happily a part of this endeavour. This live chat was exploring their recently released YouTube video series titled #GrownUpGirls – Reimagine Adulthood.

In a recent interview with IWB on the same, Uman and Debasmita, both of whom worked on this series, shared, “Due to our society, as we start growing up these ideas of associating shame with one’s desires start developing. And that’s when this idea comes that you should not want to be happy, instead you should want to be beautiful. Also, families tend to see girls in terms of what kind of responsibilities they’ll handle rather than who you are as a person. So these films also emphasize on the fact that these are all diverse girls who have their own ideas and personalities and are more than just wives or daughters.”

Here are the excerpts of the chat:

What are the ways young people are shamed? Are they shamed differently at different ages?

The YP Foundation on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit Young people are not taken seriously at most stages, starting from a very young age. They are denied the agency to speak up against the bullying they face at various levels. This constant shaming leads to self-esteem issues in many young people, which are often left unaddressed.

candidly on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit 1/ In our experience with kids, we’ve seen a pattern. It’s like in early childhood shame is inflicted on the display of any emotion that makes the adults around uncomfortable- crying, hitting, shouting, touching. It’s a silent message that your movements don’t belong to you.

How are young people shamed on the basis of gender and how does this impact their journey to adulthood?

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @chennaipride @TheQKnit Yes, even though shame is very unforgiving to all ages, it becomes more ‘gender shame’ as we grow older. Gender is attached to every aspect – religion, caste, class, body, family.

candidly on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit 3/ Everyone who loves you wants you to believe that if you’re being shamed into not doing something, it’s because they want your well being and safety. This gradually undermines the natural human ability to make decisions, to exercise free will.

How does associating shame with romantic and sexual desires affect young people?

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @chennaipride @TheQKnit Primarily it leads to non acceptance & people shy away from their real identities, Not being able to be who you are and be in acceptance of oneself gives rise to Mental health issues – live in fear of ones sexual orientation and desires.

Tanisha | تنیشا 🏳️‍🌈 on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit I think it puts you at greater risk of coercion/abuse. If you’ve never had the freedom to think about what you like and dislike, how do you truly know what your boundaries are? How do you say no?

ASAP on Twitter It makes them feel guilty and sinful and whereas sexuality or feelings of desire are extremely natural for anyone coming of age. Shunning your kids or punishing will not stop them, but it will definitely force them to look at other, non reliable sources, less judgemental sources https://t.co/IpvhBhiS3P

Is there an additional layer of shaming related to caste, sexuality, disability, accent, body type, etc that affects romantic and sexual life – how?

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @chennaipride @TheQKnit Absolutely, shame has several layers and infiltrates every aspect of our lives. Disability means one is invisible and incapable of desires.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @chennaipride @TheQKnit There is religion sexual shame as in one is not allowed to enjoy sex but only to procreate, Then gender shame where there is rampant objectification of women Women are shamed for seeking pleasures leading to sexual guilt 2/n

The YP Foundation on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit The different layers of shaming affects how one looks at themselves, and this in turn adds an additional layer of shame in approaching a relationship.

AksharaCentre-India on Twitter @TheYPFoundation @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit Feeling not good and worthy enough can sometimes snowball into one feeling that any kind of humiliation, discrimination or violence that is coming their way is fair.

What role does sex-education have in addressing this shame?

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @chennaipride @TheQKnit It is the most powerful ammo to have in one’s arsenal. It expands boundaries & is limitless in opening up avenues of different ideas & views of identities. It starts normalizing natural bodily functions without red flags like virginity, purity. 1/2

Michelle Frank on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit Sex education should not only be about the biological aspects of intercourse. Today sex and sexuality is nuanced and cannot be bracketed. We need to consider every avenue and importantly address any emotional and mental health issues surrounding it. #GrownUpGirls #ShameNoShame

How does internalized shame play out in the daily lives and relationships of adults?

ECF India on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit If there is no opportunity to objectively understand sex and sexuality, there will be no understanding of consent, giving way instead to ideas of dominance and ownership. This goes on to affect the quality of relationships they have in their lives.

Deepan Kannan on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride @TheQKnit It plays out in the form of self loathing sometimes. Low self esteem and lack of confidence many times. These also manifest itself in the form of mental health issues in adulthood. The trauma of shame doesn’t let you nurture yourself.

What are your top 3 tips for combating shame/shaming/shamers?

Michelle Frank on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @TheQKnit @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @indianwomenblog @chennaipride 1. Talk. Sharing experiences is the best way to know how to deal with them. 2. Listen. Many just need a person to understand. 3. Be a conduit. Many of us are able to be changemakers, even if in a small way.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @AgentsofIshq @TheQKnit @ecfindia @RisingFlameNow @ThinkCREA @TheYPFoundation @candidlyindia @chennaipride 1. Non-Binary Education is a must – be it non-academic, academic, sex education, adult counselling 2. Self-Awareness with compassion 3..Talk, talk, Talk – share your own stories, help others share stories AND A WITTY SMARTASS COMEBACK NEVER HURT ANYBODY – EXCEPT THE SHAMERS!

