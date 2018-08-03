‘Your Waistline Is Not A Measurement Of Your Life’: Anil Kapoor On Body Shaming

Casually labeling someone moti and laughing at it have always been a part of dinner exchanges in a regular Indian family, so much that a size unknowingly turned into a derogatory term. Cinema, as we say, is a reflection of the society, and maybe with no awareness of the harm the casual shaming causes, a number of years have passed by with body shaming persisting in the film industry.

So many plus size characters have been used as a comic relief in the movies.

It was recently with movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shaandaar that attempted to call out fat-shaming and brought in the light that thin is not perfect and fat is normal. Joining the similar lineage of films is Fanney Khan.

The movie sees Anil Kapoor as a taxi driver who wants his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer to become true. We see scenes in the trailer where a bunch of audience makes fun of Anil’s daughter, played by Pihu Sand, for being fat.

In a recent chat with Vogue India, Anil discussed the culture of body shaming.

When asked about his own daughter Sonam receiving body shaming comments when she was launched in the industry, he said, “No girl, indeed no person, regardless of who they are, should ever be body shamed or trolled. As a parent, on- and off-screen, I have always encouraged my kids to be comfortable in their own bodies and to be happy with who they are. ”

Anil added, “Body shaming is a very corrosive plague that our society suffers from. The fact is that no matter how you look, people will find some or the other flaw to poke you with, simply because they can’t see beyond the exterior. We have to find a way to look past that and focus on achieving our goals; let our work do the talking. That’s what we have tried to show in this film as well. Never let what others say or feel about you determine who you are and who you can become.”

He says the way to bring more acceptance in the society is “by recognising that our differences, physical or otherwise, make us unique—not strange.”

He added, “Respect yourself and respect the good in everyone you meet, and hopefully one day we’ll live in the world that John Lennon sang about!”

When asked about the persisted and rooted body shaming culture in Bollywood films, he said the time is slowly changing for the world of cinema too. “Looking back, I can see how the treatment of some on-screen characters in our cinematic past can be seen as body shaming. But that was a different time and I suppose we just didn’t know any better then. We do now.”

He added, “And Indian cinema in the recent years has done much to move society along a more accepting and open-minded approach. That’s what we’re trying to showcase through Fanney Khan as well—that beauty of spirit trumps any conventional understanding of perfection.”

On the requirement of a bigger number of films with actors that are not size zero, Anil said, “I think we need more films that don’t talk about the size of a person as a matter of any consequence at all! We need to shift the focus to personality and deeds, not shape and form.”

The message Anil hopes to send out through the movie is, “If you don’t give up on your dreams, they won’t give up on you!”

H/T: Vogue India