Your Happiness Comes From Many Things Unconnected With The Status Of Your Relationship: Tabu

“I do not think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but not anymore. Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness,” said actor Tabu.

Today, at the age of 46, Tabu’s long span of career has seen her breaking many stereotypes, be it age or the fact that she is single and pays no heed to the negative comments of people on her choices in life. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, she shared that she has never thought of men and women as different in a relationship.

“A man-woman relationship is a complicated thing. When we are young, we have an idea of love. Then we grow, have new experiences, get independent, and outgrow some things. I was working and wanted to see the world on my own. If I’d have given it all up, it’d have been a disservice to me and my ability. An ideal relationship is when both individuals grow just by being in each other’s lives. Relationships are meant to liberate, not stifle,” she said

“I know my thinking is a bit different. For instance, I have never thought of men and women as different in a relationship. Does gender matter over the individual people you are?” she added.

