Your Celebrity Crushes Are March’ing In Skirts Already. What About You?

March is the month that marks the beginning of spring/summer every year. You know it is that time of the month when the boots are replaced by stilettos, and layering is done solely with fun accessories.

One such style that helps us achieve summer-sophistication is the skirt. And when I say skirts, I mean skirts of all kinds – midis, A-lines, full volumes, full lengths, slit cuts, hemlines, etc. This list is long and so are their styling options.

Scroll down to view the fresh pictures from March 2018 of Bollywood actors showing off their sharp-tailored skirts, and tell us which one you like the best!

#OOTD for Samsung #GalaxyS9 and #GalaxyS9Plus event in Delhi. 💙💛 Styled by @alliaalrufai Hair by @aasifahmedofficial Makeup by @ashima.kapoor 326.5k Likes, 1,402 Comments – Kriti (@kritisanon) on Instagram: “#OOTD for Samsung #GalaxyS9 and #GalaxyS9Plus event in Delhi. 💙💛 Styled by @alliaalrufai Hair by…”