Young Writers Of India Took The Debate Of Nationalism & Section 377 To JLF’s Forefront

On Day 2 of Jaipur Literature Festival, I attended this super charged session by the young writers of the country, Dreamers: Looking at Young India, Snigdha Poonam in conversation with Akhil Katyal, Gaurav Solanki, Gurmehar Kaur, Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, Prashant Jha and Prayaag Akbar.

From Left to Right: Gaurav Solanki, Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, Prashant Jha, Snigdha Poonam, Gurmehar Kaur, Prayaag Akbar, and Akhil Katyal

The moderator introduced the audience to each author’s work and took their opening comments in regard to their published works. As the session was all about Young India, Snigdha asked each one of them what nationalism meant to them and all of them had some interesting replies.

Gaurav Solanki: I think what’s going on in our country right now is aggressive nationalism which should be curbed.

Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar: It means to be free, to have a choice to fall in love, or have a crush on anyone you like.

Prashant Jha: Well, I am Nepali so I can’t really say what it means here, but I’ll tell you about the Nepali nationalism and you may apply it here. *giggles* So, I can wear a kurta, speak broken Nepali, talk in Maithili, live in Delhi, and still I can be a Nepali. Got my point?

Totally!

Gurmehar Kaur: Well, I first heard this word “Nationalism” during the JNU agitation and I have always felt that somehow I am always asked to prove my own nationalism. In simple words, I just believe that Nationalism is love for my country, love for my people, and wishing for everyone’s welfare.

Prayaag Akbar: Well, it’s a difficult question to answer as today, people attach so many other definitions to this word, ‘Nationalism.’

Akhil Katyal: Well, for me, having the patience and tolerance to listen to one another not resorting to violence when you have different opinions is Nationalism.

When the session was opened for the audience, we got some really interesting questions coming in.

One of them asked Gurmehar Kaur as to how the youth can differentiate between real activism and hypocrisy in the times where the entire social media is full of various kinds of activities.

“I think what you really need to see is their intention. See what efforts they are making for the causes they are standing up for and only then decide whether it’s real or not!” replied Gurmehar.

On the subject of Nationalism, one of the visitors asked about the Indian Consitution’s section of 377, and Akhil Katyal took the question and beautifully explained with a punny couplet how it’s not just the homosexuals that are violating 377 section but all of us, the heterosexuals.

“Girl, when you blow your man, or boy, when you go down on your girl, and all of you who use toys, I know it may seem heaven to you, but my friend you also violate 377.”

Photo Courtesy: Aparna Natha