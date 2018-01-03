Conditioned in Bengali Theatre, a mass communication graduate and model, moves to Mumbai with a dream to make her identity. Sounds stereotypically enveloped? Well, Chitrangada Chakraborty’s life, held inside this very envelope, happens to be far more dissimilar. Enough visuals of which were found by IWB on her Instagram.

Deep-rooted love for theatre and a desire to play meaningful roles is what keeps the young actress on her toes and happy-driven. Chitrangada looks up to her mother, and among other things, adores animals, is self-learning Ukulele, and not only is a model, but also a photo-maker.

Excited for the release of her forthcoming film ‘Tikli and Laxmi Bomb’, in a chirpy conversation with IWB, Chitrangada talks about her contrary-to-image “struggle years”, and happily unveils the stories behind her Instagram posts:

You’ve been in Mumbai for four years now, tell us about your welcome by “the city of dreams”?

I set my foot in Mumbai with confidence, but at the same time, had all the said notions regarding the city flying around in the head. Where some people told me that I was too sweet to survive in Mumbai, others asked me to not get hyped by that perception. I remained homesick for some time but I am glad to share that eventually, I did find home under its vast sky. I haven’t done much cinema, and it’s a long way ahead, but the journey until now has been very enriching. My background in the theatre could be the reason, or perhaps it was the timing, but I got to work in some highly acclaimed plays, with Manav Kaul and Makarand Deshpande Sir, who are not only noteworthy names but extremely humble people.

In Chitrangada’s words, “I know what struggle means, and stand quite near to reality, but everyone has different experiences, and though I did struggle, still am, but I can’t associate myself with the heaviness and stereotypical vibe that the term is often associated with.”

As a part of the #ISHAPEMYWORLD campaign by Levis, you shared your “badass but good girl” Lifeway in a recent Insta-post. Give us a broader view, would you?

The fact that people from all across the nation come to Mumbai with nothing but a bag-pack of dreams, is something that gives anyone and everyone a right to advise on whether it will be worth it or not, and more importantly, whether you are “fit” for it or not. I have been at the receiving end of it, too. But staying true to my nature and values is what kept me unaffected – I am happy to be tagged a good girl, but hey, you can’t mess with me.

You worked in Anurag Basu’s directed TV Series, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. Like for most actors, did TV as a medium hinder your “creative space” too?

‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’ was a surreal experience for me, both because I have a long connect with his beautiful stories, and of course, the opportunity of being directed by Anurag Basu Sir. But I had done TV before, and to be honest, I didn’t find myself enjoying it. Perhaps I was slightly biased because I had seen my sister’s work-life, who is a renowned TV actor in Calcutta. I remember the time I had taken up a project, it initially seemed interesting, with the possibility of learning horse riding and martial arts, and started off on a good note too, but eventually I did see my apprehensions come true. With the shooting hours getting longer and budget receding, your creative space gets affected in very many ways.

Modeling or photographing, the spot you enjoy more?

Ah, it’s difficult to choose. Depending upon my mood, I enjoy both the spaces just as much. Where holding the camera lets me direct my subject, being in front of the lens, on the other hand, brings many kinds of challenges, that I enjoy exploring and dealing with.

The other side of me. That’s my photography page @candydbox . Check it out and like the page if you really like my work. I’m expecting a little bit of love from my 24.9k friends from the world of Instagram #candydbox 139 Likes, 3 Comments – Chitrangada Chakraborty (@tintiniatin) on Instagram: “The other side of me. That’s my photography page @candydbox . Check it out and like the page if…”

Chitrangada has always enjoyed photography, taking candid shots of friends and family, but it was only when people acknowledged her pictures and enquired for photo-shoots that she decided to get on the other side of the lens, professionally. Having shot a few plays, she recently did an advertisement shoot for Airtel. She can be spotted with her camera, often, a prized possession gifted to her by her darling mother.

Has Bollywood given you a “role model” yet?

I think so, yes. Though my sole role model in life is my mother, if I am asked about that one person in the industry whom I really look up to, it would be Kalki. She is unbelievably talented and having got the opportunity to work with her in a play, I only got to know her better. She is grounded, clear-headed, and oh-so-sexy! (She laughs). I am glad to call her a friend.



Do you really have five dogs as roommates? And we’re also curious to know about your experiments with Ukulele!

Yes, yes, I do. Back in Calcutta, I have 5-6 dogs, and their number always keeps varying. My mother, who is a big lover of animals, happily gives shelter to any dog she finds. If one goes, another comes, and we make them a part of the family. I haven’t been able to parent one in Mumbai though, but I often foster my friends’ cats. They’d leave them at my place when out of town, blessing me with their company, unknowingly.

Ukulele I started playing some time back. It was a dear gift, and as it is with freelancing, you often find yourself with empty time slots. So I decided to play my hand on the strings, with, of course, YouTube at my aid. My musician friends say that I am doing very well, but honestly, it is more about me loving the time I spend playing it than to worry about the growth aspect of it. The very idea of learning a new instrument, or any activity for that matter, excites me more than anything else.

A song that takes me back to simpler days in Calcutta. Remembering #mohinerghoraguli in between all the madness of this life. #ukulele #ukulelebeginner #newbeginnings #tomaydilam #afternoons #nostalgia #waitingforrain #waitingforyou #music #love #banglasong 436 Likes, 21 Comments – Chitrangada Chakraborty (@tintiniatin) on Instagram: “A song that takes me back to simpler days in Calcutta. Remembering #mohinerghoraguli in between all…”

How did “Tikli and Laxmi Bomb” meet your career?

Around last year, post the completion of few projects, I had returned to Calcutta for a quick break, and it was then that I received Aditya Kriapalani’s (the director) message on Facebook. Things happened pretty fast, I read the book, gave multiple rounds of auditions, and yeah, that’s how I met Tikli. I can still remember the “welcome on-board” statement of Aditya (She laughs). It was a great and highly learning experience for me, and I am very thankful for my theatre years, for had I not got that nourishment, I would have found myself far from being able to do justice with the said role and film.

Does off-screen ‘Tikli’ seek legalization of prostitution?

Yes, certainly. In fact, it has been something I strongly feel about, and long before the film. I remember being a part of discussions on the same in my grad school, and I was always in favour of the motion – “Prostitution should be legalized”. These women don’t seek sympathy, but they must be vested with the basic human rights. And given our society, even then there would be a long way ahead, but it is only when we take one step forward that we will learn to deal with what lies next.

We were touched by your emotions for your Dadushona (Grandfather). Was he a “professor” to his granddaughter too?

Oh, he was a gem of a person, one of his kind. Having spent the entire childhood in a strange mix of fear and awe of his ways, I cannot stress enough on the fact that he, along with my mother, has had a major impact on my life. He was a professor, a communist, a poet, but above all a revolutionary who believed in living on his own terms. I can go on talking about him, but I am happy to have been able to share my regards for him, and nutshell in a post.

His words to my mother, “I am glad Chitrangada has her own opinion and is not driven by yours or mine. It is important to take a stand in life, she’ll go a long way.” carry all the world’s importance for me. “I love and miss you, Dadushona.”

Chitrangada believes in living life to the fullest. And while looking forward to good film offers, the freelancer artist is currently in a happy space. She also shared with us her habit of creating home in every temporary dwelling, and if you get a quick glimpse of her long to-learn list, you’d find ballet and basketball on the top.

Oh and, don’t be surprised if you catch her playing gangster on the silver screen – for now, that’s her flight of fancy. Wishing you all the luck, Chitrangada!

Trying to fit in. #oldworldcharm #bombay #vintagehome 665 Likes, 5 Comments – Chitrangada Chakraborty (@tintiniatin) on Instagram: “Trying to fit in. #oldworldcharm #bombay #vintagehome”

This interview was first published on September 15, 2017.