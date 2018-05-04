Young Girls Protesting Against Moral Policing At Kolkata Metro Thrashed And Molested By Passengers

On 30th April, a mob of passengers had assaulted a couple on-board the Kolkata metro for hugging each other, after which protests took place on Wednesday at the Dum Dum Station where youngsters embraced each other in “Hok Alingan (Let There Be Hugging)” demonstrations.

The protests that took place on Thursday, where youngsters carried placards with slogans outside the Dum Dum Metro station building, were part of the same movement. Here a mob of Metro passengers allegedly molested and thrashed some young girls for protesting against moral policing.

“We were protesting peacefully outside the Metro station when one middle-aged person started abusing us and supported the mob that assaulted the couple on Monday. We protested but the man pushed me, touching my breasts, and abused me,” a young woman in her 20s said.

When other girls tried to catch the man, he pushed them away and was soon joined by elderly and middle-aged Metro passengers who held back the girls. “The man who molested the protester fled and entered the station premises. We tried to stop him but cops at the gate prevented us from entering and some of them charged at us with batons,” Rabindra Bharati University Human Rights postgraduate student Abhishek Kar said.

“We found support from several people, ranging from the elderly to school students, but there were some who did not like our protest. Some of them said we were jobless and symbols of ‘apasanskriti’. We chose not to get provoked but, then, this man in a yellow shirt came forward from nowhere and started the row,” another Rabindra Bharati University student, Soumi Sen, said.

The girl then went to the Government Railway Police station at Dum Dum along with her friends. Here the registration of her report was refused, citing jurisdiction issues, and they were directed to the Sinthi police station as the incident happened outside the station and “the complaint should be lodged with the city police.”

“We have had enough of this boorishness and mob violence,” said the girls. “We have now decided to fight back.”

“We have accepted the complaint and are looking into the allegations,” a Sinthi police officer said.

