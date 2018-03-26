Young Farmer Khushboo Sonigera On How To Use Hydroponics To Grow Plants Without Soil

I like how the whole concept of farming is not conventional anymore, consequently leaving people enthusiastic to know more about it. While most of us are already accustomed to the new-age practice of Organic Farming, it is Hydroponics that is slowly taking the front seat.

Architect Khushboo Sonigera from Bangalore has taken the baton in her hands as she determines to nurture the green plants in water, without using soil at all. Unconventional enough? However, Khushboo says it is, in fact, an ancient technique from the early 1600s, also known as water culture or aquaculture. History further hints that even Egyptians were in awe of this agricultural method.

IWB indulged in a conversation with Khushboo to understand her venture aiming at encouraging people about urban farming that saves water in unimaginable measures. Excerpts below:

Tell us about your interests and qualification.

I am an architect by profession. A couple of years ago, one of my clients assumed that I was a Landscape Architect instead and asked me to do her garden. I didn’t know that she wasn’t aware of my real qualification so I took it up as a challenge. I went on to do a job that was immensely praised by her. Since then I’ve been happily procuring similar projects around India.

When did you start enjoying farming?

I’ve always been a fan of greenery, but it was in 2012 when I happened to attend a workshop in Italy that I learned the other side of urban farming. It was mostly about cutting down on Carbon Footprint through agriculture. It encouraged the attendees to grow their food at home and introduce farming to cities.

Later, in my thesis, I researched on vertical gardens and understood that techniques like Hydroponics, Fogponics, and Aeroponics exist. Curious, I ordered a kit of Hydroponics from a vendor in Bangalore to follow the process of growing plants solely by mixing minerals and nutrients in the water.

{Wikipedia: Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, the method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. Terrestrial plants may be grown with only their roots exposed to the mineral solution, or the roots may be supported by an inert medium, such as perlite or gravel. The nutrients in hydroponics can come from an array of different sources; these can include but are not limited to byproduct from fish waste, duck manure, or normal nutrients.}

Were you amazed, because I am?

I was surprised seeing how without sunlight, fertilizers, soil, etc. you can really grow vegetables. Personally, I enjoy growing the leafy veggies, spinach in particular.

What is the most ridiculous thing you’ve heard about Hydroponics?

That it is technically artificial if compared to traditional farming.

What does your kit contain?

The startup kit contains a regular raft with 12 net baskets, cocopeat and expanded clay balls as a growing medium, nutrients and a bubbler for irrigation.

Is it expensive?

I will be honest; it is not pocket-friendly since the demand is low at the moment. I aim at increasing awareness about Hydroponics in our society and make it a standard gardening phenomenon like in the West.



Is the process easy to execute?

Yes, it is! All you have to do is put the seeds in cotton and wait till they germinate. Once that happens, put them in a cocopeat bag or inside the expanded clay ball. Later, place this tiny bag into the water stored in a basket. The aftercare only involves adding the nutrients to the water on time and protecting it from acidic rainwater.

What are the benefits of Hydroponics?

First, you are saving a lot of water. We need about 1/10 of what we feed to the soil in traditional farming. Second, you are growing food that’s much healthier and attractive to look at. For example, I’ve noticed a uniformity in the leaf size of the spinach that I produce. Also, it is exceptionally juicy when compared to the one available in the market. Third, congratulations, you’re contributing to urban farming and making the city a little more pollution-free.

Do you have any suggestions for beginners?

If you live in a hot region, protect your Hydroponics plants from harsh sun rays. Keep them indoors, if possible, or put a shade to cover them. If it’s a cold region, you can place some LED lights right above the plants.

Again, are the nutrients used in Hydroponics similar to those added to the soil?

Absolutely! In fact, we need less volume of nutrients and minerals in the case of Hydroponics. In 100 ml water, only 10 ml of nutrients is sufficient.

Lastly, what’s your message for those reading about Hydroponics for the first time?

Hydroponics is not trying to replace the traditional way of farming. In fact, it is an alternative method for extremely dry and cold places so people can enjoy the goodness of nature. Imagine the future generation living amidst a healthy, sustainable environment that’s free from commercial inorganic fertilizers. Well, that’s my mission.

You can contact her at +91-9986836219

[All the pictures belong to Khushboo Sonigera]