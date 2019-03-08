You Might Be Able To Predict The Ending Of Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Badla’ In The First 20 Minutes

The problem with thrillers is that the audience is constantly trying to predict the ending and stay two steps ahead of the filmmaker. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, because it keeps them engaged, but it can feel super anticlimactic if their predictions turn out to be true.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is not new to this genre, since he’s most remembered for Kahaani, and Badla has all the necessary ingredients for a gripping thriller – unreliable narrators, a race against time, multiple perspectives, and a murder to solve. Businessperson of the Year Naina (Taapsee Pannu) has been accused of murdering her lover (Tony Luke). She vehemently denies this and takes the help of legendary lawyer Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), who has never lost a case in 40 years, to clear her name. He uses pseudo-heavy Mahabharata references and teases the truth out of her by playing random mind games and talking in circles. She tells him everything. But does she? That’s the big question.

That and all of your other questions are neatly answered in the end, there is no open-endedness like Andhadhun that will keep you up for days, but you might not be surprised by all of them. One thing that was perhaps the reason this movie got made is also the reason it might have lost some of its charm – the casting. Tapsee and Amitabh are good actors, who’ve done this sort of lawyer-and-client film in the past quite successfully, but when you place them in a whodunnit scenario, don’t you already somewhat know how it will end? Doesn’t their presence give you a sense of where the story is going?

The film also stars Amrita Singh as a grieving mother and Manav Kaul as the lawyer-friend who fixes everything for Naina. In the original Spanish film The Invisible Guest, of which Badla is an adaptation, both the murder accused and Amrita’s character are men, which means Sujoy made the decision to change both their genders in his film for a reason. Is it because people find it harder to believe that women can commit heinous crimes? Is it because he saw Tapsee and Amrita in these roles? Your guess is as good as mine, but it gave the film a lot to play with, yet I’m not sure it does complete justice to its premise.

A lot of Badla is shot in Glasgow in the winter, and DoP Avik Mukhopadhayay makes sure you feel as uncomfortable and isolated watching it as the characters feel while doing all their shenanigans. Some of the reveals are definitely shocking enough to be satisfying and jarring and the pacing of the film is such that you’re engrossed enough to want to know what happens (or if your predictions are correct).

The actors are all good but you can’t help but feel like Taapsee could have elevated Naina’s character a little more. Amitabh is basically just playing the same person over and over now, one with a deep voice and gravitas and condescending metaphors. It’s nice to see Amrita back on screen but there’s hardly anything memorable from her here. Tony is just about all right but Manav is wasted.

The averageness of this film is its kryptonite. It’s not bad but it’s not super engaging. The actors aren’t horrible but they’re not a revelation either. And sometimes being mediocre can be worse than being truly, fully bad, because then you’re just forgettable.