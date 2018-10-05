You Have To Watch Andhadhun Before Someone Spoils It For You

Writer-director Sriram Raghavan has done something Bollywood had forgotten how to do in the recent past – make such an interesting and fun film that you’d want to go back and watch it for the second time in the theatre.

Andhadhun is a very spoil-able movie, but I’m going to steer clear of spoilers here. Whatever little I can tell you of the plot is this: Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a blind pianist who just wants to gather enough money to be able to enter a musical competition in London. One day, he runs into Sophie (Radhika Apte), which leads to him getting a job in her father’s restaurant, where he meets a man who hires him to play a private concert for his wife. When he reaches their home, there has been a murder and he becomes a sort of strange witness to it. As his self-preservation instinct kicks in, he tries to distance himself from this mess and somehow gets more entangled in it.

It might seem like a simple story, which is inspired by a French short film called The Piano Tuner, but Raghavan and his team of writers Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, and Pooja Ladha Surti (also the editor) pack in so many twists and turns in it that you’re constantly on the edge of your seat. And while your heart might be hammering because of all the suspense and tension, you will also feel an eerie sense of calm because of the way the film is shot. There is so much chaos and action in tranquil, almost soothing-looking scenes, much like the video of Raabta in Raghavan’s 2012 film Agent Vinod. In the video of this soft romantic track, a blind pianist plays on as multiple people are shot dead around her.

Tabu plays Simmi, the woman for whom the private concert is organised. She is brilliant in this film. Not only will you be thoroughly enamoured by her mere presence, but you will also start to fear her because she is truly deranged. And it’s hilarious. That might seem like a typo, to call someone’s ruthless murderous actions hilarious, but it’s all unfolded in such a fun manner, the entire movie in fact, that you end up laughing out loud several times. And then you’re immediately stunned into silence by another plot twist.

Simmi has sky-high survival instincts, and she will do anything to get out of the multiple predicaments she finds herself in. That leads to pretty much most of the action in the film, and Tabu is a star in it. If other filmmakers want to take notes from Raghavan on how to create a wonderful, meaty, interesting role for a female actor who has crossed 30, they should line up outside his office.

Her husband is played by Anil Dhawan, who is a 70s hero in real-life and portrays yesteryear actor Pramod Sinha in the film. He is still stuck in the 70s, endlessly rewatching his old films and reliving his glory days. Pammi wants him to stop doing that and help launch her career instead. Dhawan’s casting is a stroke of genius because he plays the cheesy character with so much earnestness that it’s actually sweet when it could have just as easily been twee.

Radhika has basically a glorified cameo in the film, but it’s refreshing to see her in a role devoid of any hang-ups or neurosis. She is the only white character in a film full of grey ones, and it’s always good to see her on screen, so it works. Ayushmann has consistently done good work over the years, but this film will certainly be a landmark for him. Watch his face closely for the two-second reactions that he gives to certain situations in the film and you will understand why he is an actor who will outlast several others of his generation.

Other supporting characters, especially the ones played by Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manav Vij add another layer of nervous tension to the film and should be applauded for it. And yet there are other characters who are added to the second half that slow down the film’s pacing and make it sort of hard to follow in places.

Regardless, there is so much nuance to almost every single scene, and so many motifs and homages to pay attention to that you will definitely need to watch Andhadhun twice to fully enjoy it.