You Don’t Have To Compromise Or Trade-Off Because You’re A Woman, Says Qualcomm’s Viji Ranganna

For Viji Ranganna, shifting to the US to complete her Masters and working for Intel was a dream that she turned into reality despite facing opposition from her parents.

Coming from a lower-middle class family, Viji’s parents were not willing to send her to the US, and to add to it people advised her parents to get her married because “the US was not a safe place to live”. But defying all that, Viji went on a hunger strike and made sure she landed in Silicon Valley, California, to work for a company like Intel.

After receiving her Master’s in Electrical Engineering, Viji went to California in 1955 to work with Electronics Design Automation (EDA) Software Company. Two years later, turning her dream into reality, she landed a job in Intel as a Component Design Engineer in Santa Clara, where she worked for seven years after which she moved to India to set up a new division for Intel.

In 2008, Viji joined Qualcomm- an American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company as a senior staff manager where she now works as a senior director for engineering, leading a team of about 300 people.

Recalling her time in the US, when she was one of the few students who got a visa to study and the only Indian girl in her class, Viji shared, “You would hardly see any women in the STEM field. So, I would just hang out with boys. Even now if you see, all my classmates who have been friends with me are all boys. So, I always stand out in the crowd, I should say. Even right now, as a senior director, when I attend board meetings or executive meetings, most of the time I will be one in 45 or one in 50 women in that boardroom.”

While Viji initially in her career didn’t feel a bias when it comes to men taking roles in the higher positions, gradually as she climbed the corporate ladder she did realise that the reality was not as she had thought. “I probably didn’t look much into what my raise was or if I was getting cornered or something. But as you move up the ladder, there is a slight bias which is not very apparent. For women, me for example, it took a little longer than it would have taken men to get promoted to a senior director because they are thinking, does she have to support her daughter? Will this come in the way? Will she able to travel? We are more than willing to do everything. As you move higher up the grade, you will start to feel these biases somehow. And that is why more women fall out as they are moving along their career. So you see fewer and fewer women up the ladder.”

But the fighter that Viji has been since the starting, she was not to be bogged down by the existing dominance of men taking up senior roles. Being the only woman in the boardroom gave her a chance to stand out of the crowd. “Whenever I make a certain input or comment to a project, people notice me. I always make sure to sit at the table and give my inputs and make sure that I am always heard,” she says.

As a firm believer of equality, Viji at Qualcomm ensures that there is a conscious effort made to make sure women are given equal opportunities when it comes to promotion, raises, etc. “We consciously make sure that men are told about these things and we are consciously trying to improve the percentage of women because we need to have a diverse environment. This is at least how we are tackling this.”

Giving a piece of advice to women who want to work in the field of technology, Viji tells them not to give up their dreams just because they are a woman and secondly, when one does good work, no one will care whether it is a man or a woman. Adding an important point to it, she says, “But don’t ever take advantage of being a woman and expect special privileges – those things set you back. Be passionate, chase your dreams. You don’t have to compromise or trade off because you’re a woman. Put your foot down and be assertive.”

H/T: The News Minute