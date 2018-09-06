You Cannot Tell A Woman What To Wear Or What Not To Wear, Says Writer Fatima Bhutto

When activist and author Gurmehar Kaur read Fatima Bhutto’s memoir, The Song Of Blood And Sword, she found that it was a heartbreaking memoir of another daughter like her who had lost her father at a very young age and was left grieving.

“Her story was a warm hug when I needed it the most, and ever since I’ve imagined many conversations with her,” Gurmehar wrote in an article in Vogue, where she turned her imagination into reality by conversing with Fatima Bhutto.

Gurmehar feels that she shares a connection with Fatima, as both, having lost their father at a rather young age, still feel that he is a big influence in their life. When she asked Fatima whether she ever felt the pressure of following through with the legacy of her father, Fatima said, “This year marks 22 years since my father was killed, but what changed for me over the years is knowing that as long as I’m here, he’s here, and there is a certain peace that comes with that. And that’s why I don’t feel any pressure. I know that my father’s only wish for me was to be happy, strong and at home in the world,” she said.

“He would tell me that if one has a voice and the privilege to be able to do what one wants, then your journey should be something bigger than yourself. So that’s how I’ve always thought of things—that’s how I’ve tried to live and work. I find myself incredibly fortunate being a writer and doing what I’m doing. That’s my way of being political—it is to think about the world and write about it,” she added.

Fatima’s latest novel The Runaways looks at the changing Muslim identity but in what way does it fit in the present times?

“The first time I left that was when I went to New York, and I was in my second year of college when 9/11 happened. Then, when I was pursuing my Master’s in London, the London bombings happened. We came of age in this environment and world. Things were said and felt about people from my part of the world, and this was immediately isolating. I remember being asked—as a Pakistani woman how are you so confident? How are you allowed to be who you are?” Fatima said.

“I would turn around and say, my country is filled with strong women. In this age of information, it’s shocking that this kind of ignorance is allowed. At airports, I’ve been questioned because they see my Pakistani passport. It happens on a lot of insidious levels. They don’t realise how narrow their view of our part of the world is. I get whitesplained all the time—I get told that I don’t understand certain concepts because of where I’m from—as if liberty and equality is a Western project! But I was raised to use my voice, and that’s what I do with my books,” she added.

For Fatima, Islam is something that gives women a lot of rights. “Take for instance the terms of divorce. When a Muslim woman signs her nikahnama it also allows her the rights to set the terms of her marriage and her divorce. So, you automatically have a legal contract that says if you do this-this-this, I’m entitled to a legal divorce, which a woman can pick and choose for herself—and to me that is power. It’s not so much about religion, it’s really how it’s interpreted in different countries and different systems of governance,” she explained.

“In terms of dress, I always say the idea of feminism and of equality means you cannot tell a woman what to wear or what not to wear. Just as there are countries that force women to wear a hijab, there are countries that ban it and therefore force them to take it off. It’s a women’s right to wear exactly what she wants. This entire conversation has unfortunately become so polarised and politicised that it has left out the woman’s voice. This is not a conversation for men and politicians, it is a conversation for women,” she added.

