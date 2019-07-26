Yogini Divya Kumar On Why #CurvyWomen Movement Needs To Claim More Space

They say, ‘Go to a place where you enjoy going to and feel the safest. Don’t stay where your heart isn’t happy.’ Bengaluru-based Yoga Instructor did something similar ten years ago when she quit her lucrative job at an MNC to enter the world of Yoga.

“It was called an imprudent decision because basically, I was going back in time. In a world where people are going crazy after gym memberships and adventurous sports, I was stepping out to learn Yoga and become a certified instructor. But amongst those curious minds was my heart, excited to learn the ancient Indian art of body positivity and self-love,” Divya Kumar shares with IWB over a phone call.

Divya’s father is an ex-Indian Army Major, who she thought was expecting her to follow the same line of interest. But to her surprise, it was her dear-daddy who fully supported the decision of creating an all-new effective career for her. After pursuing two diploma courses in Yoga from Mumbai and Mysore, Divya took to freelancing as an Instructor before finally joining a Yoga school in Bangalore.

Read the excerpts from our conversation with Divya K, who’s all for the hashtags #Curvy & #PlusSize:

What is the milestone moment in your decade-old career?

To actually stop everything I was putting my energy into and instead enroll myself in a Yoga school was my breakthrough moment. Once I recognized my true calling after years of wandering, I didn’t waste a moment to contemplate the decision. This is, by far, the best choice I’ve ever made.

What did you unlearn about your body through Yoga?

I unlearned the myth that full-figured people are unhealthy. Through daily practice, I understood that sitting ideally and being lazy, both mentally and physically, are indeed the signs of a sick body.

Can we say that Yoga has made you fall in love with yourself more than ever?

Absolutely! I love my body and have no complaints about it whatsoever. There is no pose in Yoga which I cannot do. My body moves the way I want it to move. I’ve got the stamina it needs to survive, unlike those who are senselessly running after lean figures but with an unhealthy approach. Because I feel fit and beautiful inside, it reflects outside!

We can see that in your Instagram pictures! Did you think you would become popular on social media when you started?

Honestly, I never thought that my life’s journey would reach out to thousands of people and that they would call me a positive influence in their lives. I am glad these sweet people could resonate with my story, which is free from any kind of airbrushing or filters.

What, according to you, is the hardest thing about surviving in the health industry where curvy women are constantly compared with lean bodies?

The most difficult factor could be the reach you’re trying to achieve. Since the very beginning of our childhood, we’re taught that anyone without a flat stomach is obese. A majority of us still don’t prefer the images of plus-size people popping up on their timelines or be seen on the magazine covers.

Apart from this, brand collaborations become difficult. There are times when brands approach us to join forces for an online campaign but then they don’t make our size. It’s a shame that even though they market themselves as a body-positive fashion brand, their designers, in reality, are head-over-heels in love with size zero.

Does that mean you support the viral hashtags – #Curvy #PlusZise #Voluminous, etc.?

Cent percent. Talking specifically about females, I don’t think there is any need to revolt against terms like #CurvyWomen and demand to be referred only as ‘women.’ Over the years, we’ve been underestimating the power of curvaceous women and have managed to turn them into extremely underconfident human beings. Now that some of us are proud of ourselves and making every promotion and publicity count, what’s the harm?

In fact, we must come out as proud ‘Curvy Women’ so more people can notice our presence. I’d say – if you’re doing anything extra-ordinary in your career, or life in general, declare it to the world that a Curvy Woman has achieved this benchmark. Let them know we’re no less than anybody. We never were.

Who inspires you to practice daily?

A major part of my determination is built up by my mother. She is a Diabetic and I’ve seen her take care of herself like a pro. She eats healthy, exercises daily, and stays happy – the three rules I also abide by now. By the way, she is also my photographer for social media posts, someone who suggests me my right angles during shoots.

Do you have any favorite quote?

It’s by Oprah Winfrey, “Living in the moment means letting go of the past and not waiting for the future. It means living your life consciously, aware that each moment you breathe is a gift.”

What kinds of compliments do you often receive?

I have had people coming up to me and telling me that they like the way I keep it real. On my IG page, you can see that I never photoshop my images. Right from my skin color to the visible body parts, nothing is forged. I think because I accept myself, I get accepted easily, too. It’s simple math.

Before we wrap up, can we speak to your Yoga PAWtner – your dog, Bunny?

Ha-ha, sure! Bunny loves to show up in front of the camera. The moment my Yoga mat is out, she comes and sits on it. Sometimes she is too moody to move, so I shoot with her. Undoubtedly, she’s the star on my page.