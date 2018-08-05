Yoga Practitioner Sadhana On Learning To Love Self Again With Yoga

Sadhana Sadana‘s heart belongs to mountains so much so that the 28-year-old yogini shifted her base from Delhi to a village in Manali, last year.

Four years in a well-paid corporate job couldn’t earn her happiness and so she decided to quit, take a break, and travel to remove the burden of the cluttered mind. Traveling became a blessing in disguise and things connected slowly for Sadhana.

In the scenic lap of nature, Sadhana began to meditate and meet new people, which eventually, led her to a newly discovered love of her life – Yoga, in the year 2015.

In a candid chat with Sadhana, we learned how Yoga practice brought her closer to her true self.

Read excerpts:

Tell us about your journey to body positivity through Yoga.

Yoga teaches you acceptance. Growing up and in adult life, I was criticised for my dark skin colour and my short height. Yoga showed me a path to self-love. It has brought me closer to acceptance and gratitude. I learned to feel empowered in my body.

Your Instagram page speaks a language of sensuousness.



I have become comfortable in my body. Body-confidence is a part of me now. Yoga has brought me closer to the sensual self. I realised this even more when in a recent shoot, my photographer asked me if I’d be comfortable to take off the top. And, I was. I didn’t hesitate at all.

The experience was unforgettable. I could feel the wind, smell the nature, and feel like never before. Thereafter, I saw a dream, in which I was wandering naked in the forest. The next morning, I could feel the shift of the energy. I was happy, it was like an inner soul calling.

You are seen wearing the orange wrap-around just like in the old times worn by yoga gurus. A way to stay in touch with roots?

Haha, should I reveal a secret? I mostly wear yoga pants only for shoots and pictures. I wear the wrap-arounds most of the times because of its immense comfort. I need to wear something loose because there is a certain flow of energy in our body when we practice Yoga, which anything tight does restrict it.

Wrapping up, how does yoga and traveling complement each other in your life?

I sort of indulged in Yoga while I was traveling and trekking through the mountains. I explore new places while trekking, where I am intuitively drawn to and make them my new spot for practice.

“There is an unparalleled serenity in the mountains that makes Yoga even more special!”