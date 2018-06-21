Yoga Has Helped Soha Ali Khan Through Pregnancy, Migraines, Insomnia, And More

Yoga was introduced to Soha Ali Khan about six years ago and when she found solace in the practice, there was absolutely no looking back for the actor. From migraines to hormonal imbalance to pregnancy, Yoga has been her best fitness pal since then.



“I knew that it would benefit me on the inside as much as the outside—yoga would target the hormonal imbalances, insomnia, migraines and circulatory problems that often plagued me. But what I was surprised by was the fact that it made me sweat and burn more calories than more traditional aerobic workouts,” Soha tells Vogue India.

She explains, “Yoga is about more than losing weight and burning calories. It is a comprehensive approach that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation. There are of course multiple forms of yoga like hatha and Iyengar, but the one that I most enjoy is ashtanga vinyasa, a series of poses that flow smoothly into one another and leaves you feeling inexplicably exhausted and rejuvenated at the same time.”

Even though Soha was a regular workout person, on finding Yoga, she realised that her body lacked flexibility. She recalls, “I first embraced yoga six years ago when I found my gym workout had become monotonous. I found that even though I was trim and toned, I was stiff and inflexible, especially my lower back and my hamstrings.” She adds, “I had read somewhere that the health of the body is in the elasticity of the spine, and so I turned to a qualified yoga instructor three times a week to increase my range of motion and to build my core strength. There are asanas for just about every muscle—for abdominal definition we did the boat pose, for arm strength the crow pose, cat pose and downward facing dog for the back, and warrior pose and chair pose for a desirable derriere!”

Soha continued Yoga during her pregnancy and how much she loves this her decision. The asanas not only helped her through the period but also helped her deal with the post-pregnancy hurricane. She shares, “When I was pregnant I was determined to stay in shape and to prepare my body for both the herculean task of labour and the hormonal hurricane it was going to be subjected to. Of course, we had to make certain adjustments to my yoga routine as my belly grew in size and my centre of gravity shifted.”

She stayed in touch with her trainer and followed the asanas suggested, which changed with the course of pregnancy. “From the fourth month onwards, I did not do any poses that had me lying flat on my stomach or back and I had to be careful not to overstretch as pregnancy hormones loosen up your joints and make you vulnerable to injury. At the end of each prenatal yoga class, I would be encouraged to listen to my own breathing, pay close attention to sensations in my belly and to bond with my baby. I could actually feel her most during these relaxation sessions and it was simply sublime,” shares Soha.

She concludes, “I continue to do yoga regularly to help shed the pregnancy pounds, to bring my hormones back to a balanced state and to combat the stresses of being a new and paranoid mother. I honestly cannot recommend it more.”

