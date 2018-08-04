Yearning To Eat Something Sweet? How About A ‘Nice’ Pudding Recipe From The 1800s?

It was last year, while cleaning the attic in her family home in Chennai, that Ambika Ranjit found a barely-together cookbook in a dilapidated condition. However, the title of the book was visible which read The Madras Cookery Book, specially compiled for the requirements of Europeans and Anglo-Indians in India and was first published in 1882.

It was written by An Old Lady Resident (as it was signed) and this particular book in question belonged to Ambika’s husband’s late grandmother, Padmini Padmanaban.

As she died young, Ranjit didn’t know much about her except that she and her husband used to run Madras Christian College’s canteen in the 1950s and ’60s. Browing through the book, she noticed that the recipes and ingredients have peculiar names – Savoury Pudding, Country Captain’s Cold Meat Curry, Mock Turtle Soup, Ding-Ding, and Ding-Dong. Though the book may seem to belong to an era long gone, it comes with some sound advice, like – “cookery of the best kind is continually advancing”, and “place upon the table all the ingredients mentioned in the recipe, so that preparation will be easily and quickly managed.”

From utilizing wooden ladles for stirring rice to using a lemon squeezer and enamel-lined cooking utensils, one can find many gems in the book. It contains recipes of soups, fish, meat, sambals, cakes, curries, and preserves, has Twelve Practical Dinner menu suggestions, and above all, the yummy ‘Nice Pudding’ recipe!

Want to learn the recipe? Here you go!

A Nice Pudding

Ingredients

1 cup cow’s milk

3 good eggs

3 dessertspoonfuls of sugar

1 tbsp fine breadcrumbs

6 tbsp jam

½ dozen bits of butter

Nutmeg

Method

Beat up the eggs & sugar before adding the cow’s milk to the mixture. Mix it with the breadcrumbs. Now put the mixture into a small buttered dish. Add jam and butter. Mix well. Grate the whole nutmeg over the mixture. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

H/T: Scroll