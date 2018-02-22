Yasmin Karachiwala’s Mom And Aunt Doing Pilates Is All The Fitness Motivation We Need

With almost everyone working towards getting a chiseled body and solid abs, India’s fitness scene has been witnessing a revolution. While the fitness scene in India had hitherto been predominated by men, the arrival of Yasmin Karachiwala and Bani J has changed the game as more women have begun aspiring for a fitter body.

The question now is how old is too old to begin working out? Yasmin Karachiwala on Tuesday posted an Instagram video which is the perfect answer to this question. The video features her 70-year-old mother and 60-year-old aunt doing Pilates and says it all. You are never too old to respect your body and start working out.

Yasmin wrote in the caption that her mom and aunt are “the perfect Motivators proving that you can work towards being fit at any age.” The idea echoed by the celebrity fitness trainer is that it is never about the age when it comes to paying attention to your body.

Here is the video that Yasmin posted:

It was only last year when Milind Soman posted a video of his mother doing a 1 min 20 sec plank in a saree. My average plank lasts somewhere around 40 seconds and I doubt if I’ll ever look as effortless as Usha Soman while doing one. I struggle to manage a saree and a plank even when I do them separately and I just can’t fathom of mixing the too and then there is Usha Soman nonchalantly mixing the two like it is no biggie.

She is proof that not only can you choose to be fit at each and every phase of your life but also ace it like a pro and beat people way younger than you in fitness.

Here is the video that Milind posted:

1min 20sec plank for Mother’s day! Not her personal best but good all the same #live2inspire #Nextispushups #78 #UshaSoman #NeverGiveUp #KeepMoving 17.3k Likes, 479 Comments – Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Instagram: “1min 20sec plank for Mother’s day! Not her personal best but good all the same #live2inspire…”

The whole point of discussing the two videos is to stress on the fact that your body is all that you have at the end of it all and the more you take care of it the better your life will be, irrespective of your age. Shilpa Shetty recently wrote that “once you realise, your body can stand almost anything it’s your mind you have to convince” and we can’t agree more. And like they say, it is never too late to start something new.