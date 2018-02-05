Yance Ford’s Compelling Story Made Him The First Transgender Director To Get An Oscar Nomination

On April 7, 1992, William Ford Jr. was shot by Mark Reilly. Blindly believing the legal system, the Ford family had hoped for justice but a grand jury of 23 white people came to the conclusion that it was a case of self-defense and didn’t hold any worth for further proceedings. And today, William’s brother, Yance Ford has brought the truth in the form of ‘Strong Island.’

To this date, Yance regrets not telling his brother that he was queer. And as a tribute to his memory, he made the documentary over the last 10 years, recording the injustice that their family had to live with because they were black. What he presents is a haunting tale of the fate of a black individual.

A story so compelling that in the 90 years of the Academy Awards, Yance became the first transgender director to win an Oscar nomination!

Using family albums, Yance paints the picture of the society he lived in with his parents who were an educated couple but unable to escape the racism rampant around them. They work tirelessly, wanting their children to excel in life.

But living in a society that was forever prejudiced against them, the presentation of William’s death as something his own ‘monstrous nature’ brought upon himself, was another injustice they suffered.

‘Strong Island’ is Yance’s way of telling William’s story in the light it should been told. What we see is unlike any other documentary where Yance confronts his viewers by looking directly at the camera that echoes emotions of resolution and melancholy at the same time.

