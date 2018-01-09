WWE To Host The First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match This Year

It has been officially announced by WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon that the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will be hosted this year. And in the words of Nia Jax, one of the most feisty players of the RAW roster, it will be the perfect platform to put across her presence as the most dominant woman in WWE universe.

As the WWE’s audience is 40% female, the highest in the company’s history, WWE Chairman, and CEO Vince McMahon justified the need for a women’s Royal Rumble. Handpicked by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle as his favorite, the 33-year-old is confident on acing the ring.

”Women’s evolution just keeps getting better and better. We are showing the world what women can do right now. Women are coming into their own and breaking down so many boundaries. It’s telling the world we can do it all,” Jax said.

H/T: ]Indian Express