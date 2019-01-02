Writing The Book Was Almost Like Confessing. It Helped Me Move On In Life, Says Manisha Koirala

“Cancer definitely rekindled my spirit. It made me realize that every human being has the capacity to overcome a huge setback. Eventually, it depends on us. We can either sit back and think that life has been horrible or take charge of the situation and do what we think is best,” said actor Manisha Koirala about her recently published book Healed.



In a chat with The Indian Express, she talked about how the book is a personal account of her battling cancer and finding herself in the journey. In her book, she shared every detail of her life with honesty like putting on weight, dependency on alcohol, and her tendency to choose the wrong guy.

“It served as closure, for sure. At the same time, writing this book helped me make sense of everything that was going on. So many incidents take place in our lives and since we do not understand why they happen, we leave them without any analysis. I wanted to analyse everything and go into the deeper layers. There were many things that had happened to me – things that disturbed my psychological sphere. I did not want to make the same mistakes repeatedly. We are human beings and we are flawed. I did not want my readers to feel cheated. I wanted to establish that bond of trust with them,” she said.



“At the same time, writing the book was almost like confessing what I had done. It helped me move on in life,” she added.



Her book also talks about the time when she was struggling with looking a certain way because she was a female actor and she believes that the “pressure” is more now.



“Looks matter a lot and it has always mattered. We always judge. I have not only been on the receiving end but I have also judged others. When I was looking like an alien, without any eyelashes and eyebrows after the treatment, I was worried about people comparing me to the way I used to look earlier. I feared they would judge me based on how I looked. My biggest fear was to see pity in their eyes. I tried to cover my fears and apprehensions up as much as possible. I would smile but I would shy away from looking at people’s eyes. I mostly stayed in my own shell,” she shared.



But her fears were based on her own insecurities and soon she found that not everyone out there was ready to pass judgment at her looks.

“I slowly started walking but I would still keep my head down. But when people started recognizing me, they actually encouraged me. I started seeing that people were not that unkind. They were encouraging, smiling at me, reminding me how brave I was. I received a lot of warmth. I saw a beautiful side of humanity,” she remembered.



As for the title of her book, it is more about healing on a spiritual level then getting cured of cancer. “The condition (cancer), for me, had become a metaphor for everything that was wrong with my life. It referred to my emotional stress, my confidence level. I wanted to be a complete person and realized that the well-being of mental health is extremely important in achieving that. Healing has to be done in totality, in every sphere,” she said.



“Being diagnosed with cancer helped me identify all that was wrong in my life. It also helped me search for the solutions. I discovered self-love, I learned to prioritize myself over others and, most importantly, realized that I had to love myself first before somebody else loves me,” she said. “The doctors will take another four years to tell me I am cured. But if you ask me whether I am healed or not, then I will tell you, yes I am. I am not waiting for the doctors to tell me that anymore.”

H/T: The Indian Express