Writer Nutan Manmohan On Dimple Kapadia’s Tragedy and Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Fatal Flaw’

“Journalism – Like Romance – is Strictly for the Smitten,” writes Nutan Manmohan in one of the ten ‘Out of the Box’ articles that she has written for The Quint.

Nutan Manmohan is a name that very closely alludes to pioneering art and journalism. She has served as Vice President Star Tv & Contributing Producer National Geographic Channel, USA. Her film ‘ The Last Flight ‘ based on vulture conservation has been a recipient of the ‘ Wild Wing OBE ‘ award UK.

You should by now know that Nutan Manmohan – just the name is enough. Newstrack was created by the Living Media at a time when few knew of anything beyond Doordarshan. Writer Nutan was among Newstrack’s first batch of TV journalists which eventually became Aaj Tak TV channel. The channel experimented with independent television reporting at a time when none existed and Nutan’s ‘Out of the Box’ series is a celebration of that journey as she reminisces it.

“Even with so many young men and women working at Newstrack, I did not witness a single instance of men imposing themselves on any female teammate,” Nutan opens OTB 10.

However, she quickly adds, “That is not to say that it was a sterile place. Many years later, when the team became large and the office numbers went up to triple digits, there would be many romances and weddings between ‘Newstrackers’. When we started out, however, we were a small bunch of hungry Samurai, focused on a mission.”

Nutan than wanders off to recollect Pamela Rooks, the good looking women with a “sheer sexual presence and charisma.” Nutan writes how Pamela’s good looks became a roadblock for her: “In hindsight, I feel Pam’s good looks often made others underestimate the brilliant, ticking mind she had. She ought to have gotten more challenging assignments and far meatier stories, but that often did not happen.”

She writes, “It has often made me wonder about how women never seem to have it easy. If they are attractive, people say it’s ‘distracting’. If they are not, people often don’t engage. Being a bit of a borderline case – I ended up with great working collaborations.”

The musing fades out as if a page of her memory book is turned and Nutan then moves on to another chapter: “The Unreleased Zooni and Dimple’s Horrific Story.” Nutan explains how she ended up at the sets of film Zooni: “My first story with cameraperson Ajmal Jami was a visit to Kashmir to cover the filming of Zooni – a period film by Muzaffar Ali on Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon.”



A still from the movie Zooni that never got released.

She then goes about recollecting the show covered shooting days. She writes, “Driving 20 kilometres out of Srinagar, the film crew reached a pristine rural setting where Dimple Kapadia had to run barefoot across the snow.”

Reminiscing about her first-hand experience with Bollywood, Nutan writes, “Her (Dimple’s) feet turned blue, her face was frozen, but she didn’t let out a single whimper despite repeated takes! Snug in my fur-lined boots, I felt a mixture of pity and sympathy for Dimple Kapadia. Bollywood may seem glamorous but one has to witness its hardships first-hand to know the sheer drudgery it can call for.”

Nutan then goes about sharing how the early ‘packups’ owing to the heavy snow would often lead them all to Dimple Kapadia’s room for cups of Kahwa and gup sessions. But the memory suddenly becomes sullied with a dark secret from the past (which perhaps was not so much of a secret). She shares how Dimple on one such sullen evening confided to her after her realisation that Nutan’s wasn’t one of the typical Mumbai reporters ecosystem. “Dimple started talking wistfully about her life,” she writes.

Nutan shares Dimple’s “horrific story” in OTB 10.

Without further build up, Nutan then discloses “Dimple’s horrific story.” “It was already well known that Dimple, as a teen, had been married off to superstar Rajesh Khanna who was almost twice her age. But that day she revealed to me that hers was a tormented marriage in which she faced physical abuse,” she writes.

And then she adds “As I listened to the gory details of her marriage – which included beatings much worse than fisticuffs on the face and on the body – I was dumbfounded that a woman of her immense beauty and talent could be a silent victim. In the years since I have often observed that even empowered and articulate women are afraid of the repercussions and scorn that they and their children will face if they reveal the abuse.”

The line of thought takes Nutan to what she calls the “conspiracy of silence that men practise.” This is when she is directed to Rajesh Khanna’s hamartia or the “fatal flaw” as she calls it. Nutan writes, “In all the years since, thousands within the Mumbai film industry must have known about Kakaji’s abuse of the teen girl married to him. But of course, everyone was too bedazzled by Rajesh Khanna’s cinematic sparkle and even today, people continue to churn out whitewashed elegies to the man without considering his ‘fatal flaw’ – that of physically abusing a woman.”

Nutan reveals Rajesh Khanna’s ‘fatal flaw’ – that of physically abusing a woman.

She rather muses painfully at the thought how the men despite knowing all these stories of pain and abuse have always stayed quite in a different kind of unison and raising their voices against any of it.