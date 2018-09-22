Writer Kanika Dhillon Says That ‘Manmarziyaan’ Row Is A “Sign Of Creepy Cultural Fascism”

The recent Manmarziyaan row has left me absolutely flabbergasted. If a moment of human grief translates on the screen, hurts the sentiments of a certain religious faction and gets deleted just because of that, then God knows what is to happen to art and cinema in this country.

Why not go ahead and edit the entire movie? Perhaps we can remake it into a comprehensive guide on how to be a good religious samaritan. That would not hurt anyone’s sentiments. But, again, who knows?

The Sikh Sangat of Ambala reportedly congregated in a Gurudwara to seek a ban on the film’s screening after discussing its various aspects. International Business Times reported the Sikhs saying, “The filmmakers have not only hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs, but they have also made an attempt to distort the Sikh principles. This is not the first time when a film is attacking the Sikh identity, earlier as well there have been films which have targeted the Sikhs. We will strongly oppose the screening of this film in our area, we urge the Sikhs worldwide to unite and stand against this film.”

Following the controversy, the scenes in question have been cut from the film. Now before I talk about how infuriating this baseless religious fanaticism is, I can’t help but observe the humour in it. Congregating in a Gurudwara to discuss a movie and then asking for some scenes to be cut (which also happens to be a product of someone else’s hard work). Are you guys serious? Who do you think you are? Also, where are you getting all this time from?

Objection has been raised on one of the most representative scenes of the movie, in which Taapsee leaves her love Vicky Kaushal behind and marries Abhishek Bachchan in a Gurudwara. Beautifully accentuated with an Amrita Pritam couplet, the scene was the highlight of the movie for me as a viewer,

However, the scene has been found to be “blasphemous” because Taapsee is shown thinking of her ex-lover while getting married to Abhishek in a Gurudwara. If the mental state of a jaded woman stood up by her lover not more than 12 hours before the sequence is blasphemous then the most basic human emotions are blasphemous and vile.

All I know is that, at this pace, today it is one community, tomorrow it would be another, asking scenes to be cut from a movie like a stubborn child who can’t really see the head or tail of his whim, neither does he care to.

Manmarziyaan‘s writer Kanika Dhillon recently expressed her outrage at the entire row in a column for The quint calling the episode a sign “of creepy cultural fascism” and “political correctness gone wrong.”

She questions, “In which world do the sentiments of a religious group get hurt because a woman thinks of her lover while she is getting married to her current husband?! Since when has my Punjab become so weak and vulnerable that a woman’s thoughts and desires – and specifically the place where she happens to be going through an emotional angst – is perceived as a threat to a community’s morals?!”

She adds, “I come from a Punjab and a community that has taught me that art is meant to be challenging, infuriating and thought-provoking. Hence, I chose to write this story Manmarziyaan, and set it entirely in Punjab, to celebrate its spirit, its colours, its ghee-laden aromas, its heady love, its sufi soul!! That is my Punjab and Rumi, my character just flowed – unabashed, unapologetic and glorious!”

“Censorship, by definition, is suppression of objectionable material that can be harmful or inconvenient. Since when has it become inconvenient or dangerous for a young woman to be confused in love,” she again asks.

Kanika writes, “Just because she challenges you, she is not a threat, she is flawed…. she is human!” And so was Amrita Pritam, who by the way, is regarded as the most important voice for the women in Punjabi literature and also the women to whom the movie has been dedicated.

While Punjab likes to take full credit for Pritam and her work, a film that, if not entirely inspired, but quite similar to her own tempestuous love story, somehow doesn’t go down well with them. And all of this is when we are living in 2018. What hypocrisy is that?

Watching the movie, I could totally associate with Rumi (Taapsee’s character in the film) and I am sure there are many more out there who can. Just because a certain religious faction or state chooses to turn blind to so many Rumis out there who are nothing but flawed, confused and human, doesn’t mean they will cease existing. Perhaps, one of them would turn out to be the Amrita Pritam of the times to come.

Kanika asks, “While sitting on the scooter one day, Amrita’s fingers wrote Sahir on Imroz’s back. While taking her vows, my Rumi bid farewell to her lover in Amrita Pritam’s words… ‘Main tainu pher milangi’. You can ask me to delete that scene, censor it brutally, but how will you censor Sahir written on Imroz’s back?”

Probably we should take another look at Pritam’s writings when she said:

“Main Tenu Phir Milaan Gi

Kithey? Kis Tarah? Pata Nai…”

(I will meet you again

Where? How? I know not…)

The question is if she meets us again, would we recognise her and, more importantly, would we accept her or censorship would be our choice of action?