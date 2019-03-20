Writer CS Chandrika On How Our Society Is Still Trapped In The Clutches Of The Moral Policing System

Our country is still trapped in the clutches of the moral policing system, something which writer CS Chandrika realized when she came to know how many were afraid of reading her new book Pranayakamasoothram-Aayiram Ummakal openly. One of them was a senior woman writer, an award winner, who shared that she was afraid her husband or sons or the driver would pass by when she was reading the book. Thus she hid Pranayakamasoothram between her other books.

“It reminded me of the time I was a girl and was reading Madhavikutty’s Ente Katha. I was in the ninth grade then and my brother, who saw me reading it, took it away. When I heard this senior writer tell me about her fears, I was shocked that it was happening even now. Someone like her could not open a book and read it inside her home. I was sad to know it, but it was also a realization. How can we say that society will ever be saved,” asked Chandrika.

“We are all very secretive, we want to hide what we do. It only means we don’t want to take any risks to get out of the moral policing system. That’s why I decided to write this book. And I could write it only because I have had the realization of love,” she added.

Her book, Pranayakamasoothram-Aayiram Ummakal, is set during the time when the Hindutva forces of fascism were in power and is based on Chandrika’s own experiences of love. “Especially when they try to bring under control women’s bodies and their expression of love and sexuality. I feared for my school-going daughter if she would be in trouble for this. There was a time when we didn’t need to worry about all this. But even now, why do we think of these other matters when we want to write. It is a sort of self-censorship. Experience of social conflict. But I have written in this book what I want to say,” Chandrika explained.

In her book, she also included her experience of talking to women in villages about sexuality. “I asked them questions on their sexual life and this made them shy. I helped them evaluate their sexual lives. They are women who haven’t seen themselves nude in a mirror. They don’t know how to express their sexual desires. They are not free to do so. I became sad with them. They cried, they asked how could they make their husbands happy. I asked if I shall write a book for them and what I heard in reply are shouts of celebration (aaravam). It is for this aaravam that I wrote the book,” she said.

H/T: The News Minute