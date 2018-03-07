Writer And Director Aleya Sen Wants To Remove The Label ‘Woman Director’

Aleya Sen is the writer and director of the upcoming film ‘Dil Junglee’ who describes herself as “restless, in a good way” and wants to do away with the term ‘woman director’.

While all movie genres have their own claims to make for the kind of entertainment they provide the audience with, rom-com is the genre that I swear by. I am a firm believer of the fact that if entertainment is what you are looking for then a light romantic movie with a dollop of laughter or what we call rom-com, should be the go-to recipe.

Writer and director Aleya Sen absolutely seconds the idea and is all set to leave the audience gushing over wild carefree love in her debut feature film, ‘Dil Junglee’. Aleya says “I have always loved reading love stories. Love is so universal, but at the same time, the story has to be depicted in a simple and honest manner or else people will not connect with it.”

Aleya is excited as the film’s shooting which lasted for 2 months is finally over and it will soon hit the big screen. The film features the 90s classic gazab ka hai din song and it has already started providing us with a heady nostalgia of the 90s rom-coms.

Hailing from a Bengali family that has revered everything art, Aleya has grown up watching western classics and Bengali films, something that a lot of Indian parents do not really sanction. She has taken lessons in classical music and is also a formally trained Odissi dancer.

Aleya began her career with advertising in 2001 and by 2004 she had made it big enough to start a production house called Chrome Pictures with Amit Sharma and Hemant Bhandari. She has worked with most of the top ad agencies and has been felicitated with the Dada Saheb Phalke Film award in 2013. She is also the co-founder of an NGO called Phool Versha Foundation.

In a time when the gender disparity in the art fraternity is being called out like never before, Aleya wants to do away with the term ‘woman director’ so as to give female directors their due which they command not because of their gender but because of their work. She says “I really cannot comment on why so few women take up filmmaking. However things are changing slowly, but surely. My journey has been good and I haven’t personally faced gender discrimination. I think we should stop using labels like ‘woman director’ and focus on doing good work.”

