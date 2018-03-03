Wrestler Navjot Kaur Creates History By Clinching Gold At Asian Wrestling Championships

Wrestler Navjot Kaur from Punjab created history on Friday. She beat Japan’s Miya Imai by 9-1 and became the first Indian woman to win Gold at Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

Before Navjot, Indian women wrestlers had reached this far 13 times, and she herself lost a final in the year 2013. This year she was under pressure after having lost to Miyu Imai in the group stage. But on Friday Navjot performed her best and hardly gave Japan’s Miya a chance to stage a comeback into the match.

Navjot Kaur declared as India’s first ever Gold medalist in Asian championship.

Her win has made the nation proud and she declared it as the best day in her life. She told the official world wrestling website, “This is the best day of my life since I started wrestling.” She added that the medal is “gift of Holi to the country.”

Navjot also spoke about the pressure and how her determination prevailed over it. She said, “This pressure was something that every athlete was having at the Asian Championships. But this time, I decided, No, I will compete without pressure. I have just one chance to prove myself, so I was prepared. I won’t feel any pressure, let me go and play my natural game.“

Navjot Kaur took a victory lap on the shoulder of her two coaches.

Kaur didn’t forget to acknowledge support from her coaches and the entire team. She said, “At the national camp, I was supported and motivated by the whole team, including the coaches and the medical staff.“