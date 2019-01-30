Wrestler Kavita Devi Aims To Become The First Indian Woman In WWE

A wrestling star from India, Kavita Devi hopes to become the first Indian woman to compete in the WWE ring. A video of her that went viral last year, wrestling in a saffron salwar-kameez, garnered Kavita a lot of attention and from there, her journey as a wrestler began.

Back in 2016, during one of its early episodes of Continental Wrestling Entertainment, an open challenge addressing the crowd in Jalandhar for a fight by acclaimed pro wrestler Bulbul, saw Kavita step into the ring that surprised the audience. The fight was so fierce that the two had to be separated by officials and it became a sensation. It was after this episode that Kavita came into limelight. She is a two-time National and National Games Champion and winner of gold in 2016 South-Asian in Guwahati.

In conversation with Scroll, Kavita shared how she gained an interest in wrestling and what led her to get into the ring and face Bulbul. “My husband used to make me watch WWE but I was never drawn towards it. In fact I was surprised to see women wrestling at CWE. I got to know about CWE and went with my kid and uncle to Jalandhar. It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing, you know. I was confident and took up the challenge when I was in the crowd. I had the belief that I could lift and throw people around as I already had a weightlifter’s body.”

Kavita’s strength and her way of handling the two-minute scuffle against Bulbul caught CWE’s attention, following which they roped her in as a full-time wrestler. Her life changed when she met CWE’s founder Dalip Singh Rana who is better known in the ring as The Great Khali.

Kavita became the only woman in a nine-member Indian contingent that flew to Dubai to audition for the WWE and made it to the game. Talking about it, she said, “WWE had come for a tryout in CWE and, I guess they were impressed with my abilities. Then, I flew to Dubai to train with them.”

Even after some of Kavita’s compatriots quit the rigorous training programme for WWE, she fought hard. “Even I bow down and clasp my knees to catch a breath, these people [the WWE] will brush us aside by saying, ‘oh! these Indians’. So, I was determined to make a name for my country,” she said.

However, despite winning gold in the South Asian Games, it was not easy for Kavita to get success and she shared how her life has been in the past decade.

“I had the spirit to succeed but was frustrated with what was happening with my career in weightlifting – despite slogging it out for so many years. These are the prime years of my life and I had to quit the sport briefly after my son was born. I went for camps, competed on the continental level as well but I didn’t get what I was looking for. Every sportsperson wants that: a stable family, a stable job. I always wanted to do something different.”

On struggling to manage her family and profession, Kavita shared, “My husband, who worked in the armed forces, was working separately, my son was also staying away. Mentally, I felt finished. My brother and husband also noticed that I was not happy and had even resigned from my job in Delhi to focus on my game.”

Apart from this, Kavita also became a victim of a broken system and talking about it, she says, “It’s either the administration, coaches, or the politics that surrounds it. That’s why people quit. I come from a family of farmers…..we don’t quit our training regimen even for a day and despite working so hard, we still need to get our hands dirty. It came to a point when I decided that I don’t have to do this [weightlifting] anymore.”

Kavita is now looking forward to becoming the first Indian woman to be a part of WWE which will be held in March this year but she is still sceptical about managing her personal life. Her husband and six-year-old travel with her during her matches, but Kavita says “There are times when I wonder if I am doing the right thing; if I am being unfair to my child. Every mother wants to see her child growing up. I have to console myself during these times. There are occasions when my husband also gets frustrated with my schedules.”

Determined to maintain her own identity at the stage, Kavita continues to fight in a salwar suit and talking about it, she says, “This is our culture and I want to promote it. I want to show the women in India that they can do it too. There has been an impact because of that, and for March [WWE trails], there are plenty of girls wishing me luck.”

