Worried About Board Exams? Here Are Some Pro Tips By CBSE 2017 Topper Raksha Gopal

Having topped her class 12th board exams from humanities stream with 99.6 percent in 2017 and now studying in her dream college — Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College, Raksha Gopal has set some major goals for students. Well, for those who find her score to be unattainable, she shares some tips to make the path easier.

At present, she is pursuing BA (Hons) Political Science with minor in Economics from DU and plans on being a university professor one day. Currently working for an NGO which provides education to underprivileged children, her interest in teaching is already visible.

Like her solid plans for her future, Raksha’s views on the moderation policy in exams are pretty sure too.

“Increasing one or two marks still sounds fine in order to round figure the score. But increasing 15 to 20 marks is a complete injustice for those who would have studied harder for the exam”, she said.

The discussion around its validity is going to take some time to settle down, meanwhile, why don’t you check out the tips Raksha shared for tackling the boards? Here you go!

— Stay away from social media websites as they are a big distraction. You don’t appear for boards again and again so at this moment your studies should be your only priority. Boards are the most crucial exams of your school life so avoid indulging in all those things which might spoil your focus.

— Solving old question papers is a must. This will help you polish your preparation and will brush up your knowledge in relation to expected questions.

— Focus on the structure of your answers. This will help in scoring well.

— Do not study continuously for hours. If you don’t take proper rest, it will make you anxious and stressed.

Hmm, well it won’t hurt to try it out the ‘Raksha-way’, eh? Because for your information, her 12th mark sheet contained three perfect 100s and 99 marks in other two subjects. Whoa, right?

H/T: The Indian Express