World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Once Independent, 85 Y.O. Lived And Died At The Mercy Of His Caregiver

‘Elder abuse’- a term people often associate with physical violence only as bruises or broken bones are visible, but what doesn’t leave behind marks is verbal abuse and emotional abuse. It is disrespect, neglecting, and abandoning the old, making them feel that they are a burden, and above all, unwanted.

On this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we share with you real-life stories of the elderly that they live within the four walls of their house, a reality that they refrain from revealing. Tortured and isolated, they accept it all, refusing to seek help for fear of tarnishing their family honor and above all, limited by their love for the family they devoted their years to.

Nitesh Jain (name changed) had never married and lived alone for most of his adult life. Although he had an extended family which included nieces and nephews, they lived in different cities with their respective families. Over time they grew up and he saw them less and less. After working hard for most of his life, he retired with ample savings and a large estate.

When he turned 82, he started exhibiting signs of dementia and realized that he needed assistance to do his chores, so he decided to hire an aide who would assist him with his daily needs. He hired a young boy, Dev (name changed) and he started living with Nitesh in his house.

In three years, Nitesh’s dementia worsened and so did his ability to perform everyday activities. Simple things like shopping for groceries or getting to the bank had turned difficult for him. For a while, Dev helping him was the perfect arrangement. He would take him to the bank, to the shops, and help with other chores.

Soon, he suggested that it would be better if Nitesh stayed at home and rested and he ran all his errands. As Dev had earned his trust over the years, Nitesh didn’t give it a second thought when he gave him the responsibility to collect his pension cheques, make his purchases and deposit the rest in his account.

But in reality, Dev was not, in fact, depositing the balance in Nitesh’s account. He did the shopping but was pocketing the difference.

Taking advantage of Nitesh’s forgetfulness, he convinced him that with his health so unpredictable he should allow Dev to have access to his finances. Unaware of his deception, Nitesh was blindly trusting Dev, who didn’t lose a second to seize the opportunity to add his name as the joint owner on all of Nitesh’s bank accounts. This gave him access to the rest of the funds.

As the months went by, Dev stopped tending to the garden around the house and stopped taking Nitesh out for his routine walks. The situation was such that the neighbors had started to suspect that something was wrong. They tried to check up on Nitesh but were told by Dev, on several occasions, that he was either sleeping or was not interested in talking to anyone.

Living in such isolation and not looked after, Nitesh’s mental and physical state began to decline, his eyesight failed him, he started to lose control of his bladder and bowels. But instead of taking him to a hospital, Dev stopped allowing him to leave his room and even quit helping him in using the bathroom.

But as Nitesh’s health was rapidly declining, Dev had to, at last, take him to a hospital. As his condition was too serious, he couldn’t recover and died within days. It was only after Nitesh’s relatives filed a case against Dev, based on the terrible state Nitesh was in when he was admitted, that the truth came out.

This is not a lone incident, nor the last one. Elderly people are suffering from abuse this very instant. While they won’t or maybe can’t approach anyone for help, you can. If you’ve noticed any such case of elder abuse, contact the below-given numbers to provide them the help they desperately need:

Helpage India: 011-41688955-56,1800-180-1253

Nightingales Medical Trust: + 91 80 4242 6565

The Golden age helpline: 1800-180-0060

Image used for representation purposes only.