Working Parents Rejoice As Chennai Comes Up With Co-Working Space Where Kids Can Accompany Them

My father once told me how my mother quit her job for my sake, as she wanted to be there for me 24/7. And she is not the only one. Several women, even if not pressurized by her family, give up on their career as soon as they become mothers. Wouldn’t this problem be solved if a woman is allowed to take her kids along with her to work and engage with them in work hours?

Well, the dream can come true, at least for people who love to work in a room full of books. On March 17, The Book Office was opened in the premises of The ilovereadin’ Library at Adyar, Chennai, and there are no demarcations – be it working parents, freelancers, entrepreneurs or anyone. With high-speed internet, a printer and cups of coffee, I would say it is paradise on earth.

“The Book Office is operated by The Kahanipuram Trust, a non-profit venture that seeks to promote initiatives revolving around children, books, and stories,” said Simran Chakraborty, event manager and curator of The Book Office. On its inauguration, a library treasure hunt and an interactive improvised play based on the book, ‘A Silly Story of Bondapalli’ was also held.

Located at First Floor, #9, Fourth Street, Venkateswara Nagar, Adyar, the co-working space is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Right next to it is the children’s library, which has a dedicated 400-square-foot well-lit space where while the parents work, the children can explore the world of words.

“Most of us are also working moms, so we thought it was a nice idea to launch an initiative like this,” said Chakraborty. “During weekdays the co-working space will cater to parents who can come with their children. On weekends, the space will be used to conduct events.”

H/T: The Times Of India

Image used for representation purposes only.